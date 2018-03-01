HC pulls up Govt for delaying appointment of food safety commissioner

Insha LatiefSrinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday pulled up State government for delaying the appointment of Commissioner, Food Safety Tribunal.
The state counsel, MI Dar submitted before the court that interim arrangement for the post of Commissioner has been made.
The division bench comprising Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey said that the reason given by the state is not acceptable behind the delay of the appointment.
“Posting of Food Safety Commissioner still appears to be a distant dream. For the last eight months nothing has been done except creation of post of commissioner,” the court said.
The court further granted three week time to the authorities to take all necessary steps for filling up of the post along with strength of staff.
For making the food testing laboratories fully operational, the court was informed that the laboratories have been equipped with required machinery and necessary equipments have also been installed in the labs.
For checking the food vendors, Assistant Commissioner Food Srinagar who was present before the court submitted that special squad has been constituted and action has been initiated against the units’ holders, shopkeepers as also against the vendors for preparing and selling adulterated and unhygienic food.
“The squad is facing certain security concern during checking as they are being attacked by the offenders,” said Assistant Commissioner.
The court directed the SSPs of concerned districts to provide all assistance from their concern police lines wherever they require protection.
Further, the court directed the copy of the order be sent of all SSPs for compliance.
0 Comment(s)