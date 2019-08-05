HC postpones interview/viva-voce for driver posts

August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has postponed the interview/viva-voce for the driver posts of Srinagar, Baramulla and Doda districts, scheduled to be held on August 7 (Wednesday).

A notification issued here by Principal Secretary to Chief Justice of J&K High Court said that the new date for the interview/viva-voce shall be notified separately.

"It is notified for the information of all concerned that the Interview/Viva-voce for the district cadre posts of drivers in District of Srinagar, Baramulla and Doda, pursuant to advertisement notification No. 01 of 2019 dated 10.01.2019, scheduled to be conducted on 7th August, 2019 (Wednesday) stands postponed. The new date of interview/viva-voce shall be notified separately," the notification said.