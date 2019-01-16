HC overturns 20 PSA detention orders in month

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Jan 15:
The High Court has quashed 20 Public Safety Act (PSA) detention orders in December 2018.
The different benches of High Court quashed PSA detention orders of 20 persons and ordered their release after hearing argument of their counsels.
The detention orders have been quashed on grounds that no representation is being offered to detenues, lacunae in police dossiers, record materials are not provided to detenues or no fresh activity or facts had been brought before the court.
The detainees whose detention orders were quashed include Sajad Ahmad Chopan S/o Khazir Mohammad Chopan R/o Bomai, Zaingeer District Baramulla, Javaid Ahmad War S/o Abdul Rehman War R/o Warpora Sopore District Baramulla, Fayaz Ahmad War S/o Gh. Mohuidin War R/o Warpora Sopore District Baramulla, Mohammad Ayoub Malla S/o Gh. Hassan Malla R/o Warpora Sopore District Baramulla, Asif Maqbool Bhat S/o Mohammad Maqbool Bhat R/o Uthoora, Kreeri District Baramulla, Mehrajudin Mir S/o Mohammad Sultan Mir R/o Brath Kalan Sopore District Baramulla, Tahir Ahmad Ganie S/o Ghulam Mohammad Ganie R/o Krankshun Sopore District Baramulla, Kaleemullah Sheikh S/o Mohammad Ahsan Sheikh R/o Chandikote Kreeri, District Baramulla, Umar Farooq Kanjwal S/o Farooq Ahmad Kanjwal R/o Neharpora Sopore District Baramulla, Amir Aziz Lone S/o Abdul Aziz Lone R/o Pandith Mohalla Wussan Khoie District Baramulla, Maqsood Ahmad War S/o Mohammad Yousuf War R/o Dachanpora Rafiabad District Baramulla, Ashiq Hussain Mir S/o Ab. Gafoor Mir R/o Rohama Rafiabad District Baramulla, Athar Mohammad Lone S/o Gh. Mohammad Lone R/o Tawheedgunj, Distrcit Baramulla, Maqsood Ahmad Khan S/o Mohammad Maqbool Khan R/o Checkmarg Hardu Panzu District Budgam, Khursheed Ahmad Parray S/o Ab. Khaliq Parray R/o Bon Mohalla Hajin, District Bandipora, Mehrajudin Malik S/o Mohammad Dilawar Malik R/o Bandipora, Ab. Hamid Parray S/o Gh. Nabi Parray R/o Syed Mohalla Hajin District Bandipora, Firdous Ahmad Parray S/o Gh. Mohammad Parray R/o Parray Mohalla Hajin District Bandipora, Mohammad Shafi Dar S/o Sonaullah Dar R/o Shahgund Hajin District Bandipora, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi S/o Ghulam Mohuidin Qureshi R/o Tangdar District Kupwara.
Earlier, when the State was placed under Governor’s rule on June 20, 2018, J&K PSA 1978 was amended in terms of Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety (Amendment) Act, 2018 (Governor’s Act No. III of 2018), and the Proviso added to Section 10(b) of J&K Public Safety Act has been omitted.
Section 10 of the PSA read, “Any person in respect of whom a detention order has been made under Section 8 shall be liable to detained at such place which the government may decide provided the detainees who are permanent residents of the state are not lodged in jails outside the state.”