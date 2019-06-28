HC organizes 3-day training program on mediation 

June 28, 2019 | Rising KashmirNews

High Court (HC) of Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with Government of J&K on Thursday organised a three-day “Induction Train¬ing Program on Mediation for Judges and Lawyers.”

The training program that ends on Saturday is being conducted at J&K State Judicial Academy Moominabad Srinagar in which various judicial of¬ficers, resource persons, lawyers will throw light on Mediation and Conciliation. The judicial officers who spoke on the occasion said that mediation is emerging as an effective tool for con¬flict resolution and the need of the hour is to play an ac¬tive role in making the mediation a success and a viable alternative.

The purpose of the train¬ing program is to impart training to the judges and lawyers so that they can be excellent mediators that would ultimately help them in mediation and conflict resolution.

Chief Justice High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Gita Mittal spoke on various aspects of me¬diation and said that me¬diation is emerging as an effective and alternative tool for dispute resolution and said that single handed approach cannot be ad¬opted for handling all kinds of disputes.

Chief Justice said that mediation centres are not only for removing the bur¬geoning problem of judi¬ciary but they also meet the inherent needs of society and community. Justice Mittal said that mediation centres enable the resolution of disputes in the manner the disputing parties desire and also said that Judicial officers have to evolve mechanism to determine the cases for referral to the mediation centres.

About the progress made in mediation in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Justice ex¬pressed her resolve to bring the mediation centres of the state at par with the rest of the country to ensure access to justice for all.