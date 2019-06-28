About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 28, 2019 |  Rising KashmirNews 

HC organizes 3-day training program on mediation 

 High Court (HC) of Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with Government of J&K on Thursday organised a three-day “Induction Train¬ing Program on Mediation for Judges and Lawyers.” 

The training program that ends on Saturday is being conducted at J&K State Judicial Academy Moominabad Srinagar in which various judicial of¬ficers, resource persons, lawyers will throw light on Mediation and Conciliation. The judicial officers who spoke on the occasion said that mediation is emerging as an effective tool for con¬flict resolution and the need of the hour is to play an ac¬tive role in making the mediation a success and a viable alternative. 

The purpose of the train¬ing program is to impart training to the judges and lawyers so that they can be excellent mediators that would ultimately help them in mediation and conflict resolution. 

Chief Justice High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Gita Mittal spoke on various aspects of me¬diation and said that me¬diation is emerging as an effective and alternative tool for dispute resolution and said that single handed approach cannot be ad¬opted for handling all kinds of disputes. 

Chief Justice said that mediation centres are not only for removing the bur¬geoning problem of judi¬ciary but they also meet the inherent needs of society and community. Justice Mittal said that mediation centres enable the resolution of disputes in the manner the disputing parties desire and also said that Judicial officers have to evolve mechanism to determine the cases for referral to the mediation centres. 

About the progress made in mediation in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Justice ex¬pressed her resolve to bring the mediation centres of the state at par with the rest of the country to ensure access to justice for all.

 

Latest News

Farooq expresses concern over steep increase in drug addiction across ...

Farooq expresses concern over steep increase in drug addiction across ...

Jun 27 | Rising Kashmir News
Two boys crushed to death in Udhampur

Two boys crushed to death in Udhampur

Jun 27 | Press Trust of India
Teenager dies of

Teenager dies of 'suspected' drug overdose in Poonch

Jun 27 | Agencies
Mughal Road accident: Guv expresses grief over loss of lives, announce ...

Mughal Road accident: Guv expresses grief over loss of lives, announce ...

Jun 27 | Rising Kashmir News
Mughal Road accident: 9 girls among 11 students killed

Mughal Road accident: 9 girls among 11 students killed

Jun 27 | Agencies
IT team raids politicians, businessmen in Jammu

IT team raids politicians, businessmen in Jammu

Jun 27 | Agencies
Police launches online CCTNS Portal in Srinagar

Police launches online CCTNS Portal in Srinagar

Jun 27 | Agencies
SKIMS refute allegation about doctors preferring cricket over attendin ...

SKIMS refute allegation about doctors preferring cricket over attendin ...

Jun 27 | Agencies
Afghan President in Pakistan for bilateral talks, boost peace process

Afghan President in Pakistan for bilateral talks, boost peace process

Jun 27 | Press Trust of India
I-T sleuths raid premises of NC leader

I-T sleuths raid premises of NC leader's son

Jun 27 | Press Trust of India
Militant recovered dead, another arrested in Anantnag: Police

Militant recovered dead, another arrested in Anantnag: Police

Jun 27 | RK Online Desk
HM Shah reviews overall security situation in Kashmir

HM Shah reviews overall security situation in Kashmir

Jun 27 | RK Online Desk
Man dies, three others injured while digging well in Baramulla

Man dies, three others injured while digging well in Baramulla

Jun 27 | RK Online Desk
One killed, two others injured in mysterious blast in Kulgam

One killed, two others injured in mysterious blast in Kulgam

Jun 27 | RK Online Desk
World Cup hero Babar Azam says belief is key for Pakistan

World Cup hero Babar Azam says belief is key for Pakistan

Jun 27 | AFP/Press Trust of India
HM Shah visits slain police officer

HM Shah visits slain police officer's residence in Srinagar, offers co ...

Jun 27 | RK Online Desk
Xi to meet Modi, Trump at G20 summit amid heightened trade tensions wi ...

Xi to meet Modi, Trump at G20 summit amid heightened trade tensions wi ...

Jun 27 | Press Trust of India
2 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Shopian

2 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Shopian

Jun 27 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 28, 2019 |  Rising KashmirNews 

HC organizes 3-day training program on mediation 

              

 High Court (HC) of Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with Government of J&K on Thursday organised a three-day “Induction Train¬ing Program on Mediation for Judges and Lawyers.” 

The training program that ends on Saturday is being conducted at J&K State Judicial Academy Moominabad Srinagar in which various judicial of¬ficers, resource persons, lawyers will throw light on Mediation and Conciliation. The judicial officers who spoke on the occasion said that mediation is emerging as an effective tool for con¬flict resolution and the need of the hour is to play an ac¬tive role in making the mediation a success and a viable alternative. 

The purpose of the train¬ing program is to impart training to the judges and lawyers so that they can be excellent mediators that would ultimately help them in mediation and conflict resolution. 

Chief Justice High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Gita Mittal spoke on various aspects of me¬diation and said that me¬diation is emerging as an effective and alternative tool for dispute resolution and said that single handed approach cannot be ad¬opted for handling all kinds of disputes. 

Chief Justice said that mediation centres are not only for removing the bur¬geoning problem of judi¬ciary but they also meet the inherent needs of society and community. Justice Mittal said that mediation centres enable the resolution of disputes in the manner the disputing parties desire and also said that Judicial officers have to evolve mechanism to determine the cases for referral to the mediation centres. 

About the progress made in mediation in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Justice ex¬pressed her resolve to bring the mediation centres of the state at par with the rest of the country to ensure access to justice for all.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;