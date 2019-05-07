HC issues notice to Govt over Hurriyat worker’s detention

May 07, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court has issued notice to State government with regard to “illegal detention” of Muhammad Ramzan Sheikh of Qaimoh, Kulgam—who has been booked under draconian law – Public Safety Act – on 27 March 2019.

The Court of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey issued notice to State through Principal Secretary Home Department, District Magistrate Kulgam and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam.

Court directed respondents to file their reply by next date of hearing and listed the matter on 22nd May 2019.

According to police dossier, the detenue has developed association with Hurriyat activists and was assigned the work of District Secretary, Kulgam, “whose aim and objective is to secede the state of Jammu and Kashmir from rest of the country.”

“The detenue is involved in provoking/motivating the youth of the area to indulge in stone pelting and to adopt the path of Hurriyat leader so as to disturb public order in the area,” says the police dossier. It further says that the detainee has been found “involved” in forcing the business establishment to close their shops whenever there is call for Hartal from Separatist.

“The detenue has also been found delivering objectionable/provocative speeches in the Mosques with the intention to motivate the youth to disturb the peace in the area,” reads the police dossier.

Thereafter, the detenue was charged in various cases for his “alleged” involvement in various activities and his association with the Separatist.

To challenge the detention orders, a petition was moved by Mugli Begum, wife of Muhammad Ramzan who is the resident of Rampora Qaimoh, Kulgam, through Counsel Mir Shafkat Hussain and termed it as “unjustifiable” and seeks quashment of detention order.

The petition states that the detenue, Ramzan, was arrested “without any justification or cause” by the Police forces and was afterwards taken to Police Station Qaimoh wherefrom he was shifted to Central Jail Kotebalwal Jammu to be detained to preventive custody in terms of the order No. 14/DMK/PSA/2019 on 27 March 2019 passed by District Magistrate Kulgam.

Earlier, the detainee was arrested in August 2018 by Police and was taken to P/s Qaimoh wherein he was implicated in case FIR 68/2018. Later Ramzan was shifted to Central Jail Jammu.



The first PSA under FIR 68/2018 against Ramzan was quashed by the High Court on 28 December 2018. Despite of quashing of his detention orders, Ramzan was shifted to Police Station Kulgam and was taken into custody of case FIR 68/2018.

However, Ramzan was granted bail in FIR 68/2018 case but he was again implicated in case FIR 177/2008 and was taken into custody on 19 February 2019.

Later, the detenue was thereafter admitted to bail on 09 March 2019, but of no avail as the he was not released and was taken into custody by implicating another FIR 11/2019.

“Despite of the bail and quashing of his detention orders, the detenue was never released but was kept in illegal custody first at JIC Jammu and then at Police Station Qaimoh,” Advocate Mir Shafqat Hussain said.

The petitioner counsel, Shafqat Hussain submits that the cases mentioned in the grounds of detention have no nexus with the detenue and has been fabricated by the police in order to justify its illegal action of detaining the detenue.

He submitted that the allegations made in the grounds of detention are vague, non-existent and no prudent man can make a representation against such allegation and passing of detention on such grounds is unjustified and unreasonable.

The petition states that on the date of alleged activity in case FIR 11/2019 the detenue was already in custody in different FIR and could not have been part of any group or conspiracy.

“This important fact has been concealed in the dossier forwarded to the detaining authority intentionally by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kulgam in order to give an impression that the detenue is involved in the case and in absence of which the application of mind regarding the requirement/legality of passing the detention order in given circumstances is not possible,” the petition says.

It says that the sponsoring authority has intentionally concealed this fact before the detaining authority “so as to mislead it for getting the impugned detention order passed for mala-fide motives.”

“The dossier suffers from mala-fides on part of the sponsoring authority and the detention order based wholly thereof is bad in law and deserves to be quashed,” the petition states.

It further says that SSP Kulgam, holds a public office and a trust is attached to it and he has committed a breach of trust attached to its office by managing detention of the detenue on wrong premise and “on this ground the S.S.P deserves to be burdened with heavy compensation to be paid to the detenue for his illegal detention.”

“The detenue is being victimized by the respondents solely for the reason that he is affiliated with Hurriyat Conference, which does not get the liking of the administration and on this ground the detention order has been passed out of mala-fide intentions to muzzle the opposition voice and deserves to be quashed,” petition says.