HC issues notice to government on E-cigarettes

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Oct 25:
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the state government and Commissioner Secretary Health and Medical Education (H&ME) following a petition seeking permission over the use and sale of Electronic Nicotine Delivery System (ENDS) in JK.
A division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Alok Aradhe issued the notice to the respondents and sought the response within four weeks after hearing advocate Dr. Farrukh Khan for the petitioner.
The petitioner, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah through its advocate informed the court that despite knowing the ill-effects of cigarette smoking; many smokers are either unwilling or unable to cease nicotine and tobacco abstinence.
“Conventional smoking cessations programmes generally present smokers with two unpleasant alternatives - quit or die. A third alternative, tobacco harm reduction involves the use of alternative sources of nicotine including smokeless tobacco products,” he stated before the court.
He said that the use of such products is an effective substitute for tobacco cigarettes and is part of an overall de-addiction programme.
The petitioner aims to spread awareness amongst smokers with regard to alternatives to the use of conventional cigarettes whereby educating and empowering the consumers to make informed choices.
The petition states that on July 24, 2017 and 10 May 2018, the state government (respondents) had issued the order with regard to ban the sale (including online sale), manufacture, distribution, trade, import, and advertisement of ENDS besides its parts and components in any shape or size of cartridges containing nicotine in the interest of public. The circular issued by the government had also mentioned that nicotine is a chemical substance and it is addictive in nature and poisonous to human health.
The petitioner has also stated that the circular issued by the government reads that nicotine in food products is banned under the Food Safety and Standard Act 2006.
“Nicotine is only allowed as an aid for de-addiction in nicotine replacement therapy under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and is not allowed for any other purpose under the law.”
The petitioner in his petition questions the circular and orders issued by the government. The Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 under section 18 provides a right to State government to issue a notification in the official gazette prohibiting manufacture and sale of certain drugs and cosmetics, which would be read as part of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 itself.
“The respondents have merely issued a circular and order which is not notified in the official gazette. Based on this it would be trite to state that this circular and order is merely an administrative order passed by the respondents which do not have the authority of law and has been passed with non-application of mind,” the petition reads.
The petitioner seeks for the issuance of relief and writs with regard to the use and sale of ENDS in the state.
• Issue a writ of certiorari quashing circular number HD/Coord/27/2017 dated 24/04/2017 and order number Div Com/98-A/2018/2979-94 dated 10/05/2018 issued by the respondents (state government and H&ME)
• Issue a writ of mandamus directing the respondent to permit the use sale and manufacture of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) if necessary by framing necessary regulations for this purpose.
• Constitute a committee with the expert panel to conduct a proper research/study /analysis of ENDS and thereafter formulate rules regulations and guideline for use and sale of ENDS in J&K.
• Award costs of the petition and pass such further or other orders as this court may deem fit and proper in the circumstances of the case and thus render justice.