HC issues notice to GoI, State Govt

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Feb 26:
High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Government of India (GoI) through Secretary to government Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Commissioner Secretary J&K along with other 29 respondents with regard to a fresh litigation seeking quashing of setting up of new 632 retail petrol outlets in J&K.
The division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar while considering the writ petition as Public Interest Litigation directed GoI, State government, and other authorities to file their response by 26 March 2019.
The petition filed by All J&K Peoples Welfare Organization states that GoI has decided to set up new 65000 petrol outlets in the country of which 632 are for J&K State.
The petition has raised the question that the said number is more than what is presently in existence in the State.
The petition reads that the respondents have not made any survey before taking the said decision nor have followed the norms or any procedure and guidelines as framed from time to time for setting up new petrol outlets.
The petition termed the decision against the interests of state and people at large. It reads that setting up of 632 petrol outlets in the State are against the environment land use, fruit industry, horticulture and agriculture industry of the State besides will cause air pollution and water pollution.
It states that respondents, Indian Oil Corporation through its Managing Director, Bharat Petroleum through its Chairman and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation through its Chairman have accordingly issued the impugned advertisement notices and published the same in the local news papers on 25 November 2018.
The petitioners have prayed that the impugned decision of the respondents to set up new 632 retail petrol outlets in J&K be quashed.
Petitioner organization also prayed that the impugned advertisement notices issued by the respondents be declared illegal, arbitrary and contrary to law of the land and against the interests of State and its people.
It was also prayed by the petitioner organization that the respondents including State of J&K through Commissioner Secretary and Deputy Commissioners of 22 districts of the State be also restrained by the Court to grant any kind of permission for establishment of new impugned retail outlets and grant any kind of NOC in this behalf and or any kind of permission as may be sought and asked for.
