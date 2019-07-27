HC issues notice to GoI, JK on petition seeking CBI probe

July 27, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

In connection to the fresh litigation seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe under judicial monitoring into custodial killing of Awantipora teacher Rizwan Assadullah Pandit, High Court Friday issued notice to Government of India (GoI) and State government seeking their response.

Rizwan Assadullah Pandit, a post graduate in Chemistry and principal of Sabir Abdullah Public School Awantipora, was picked up by local police on March 17 from his home in Awantipora area of Pulwama district and handed him over to Special Operations Group (SOG) in Srinagar.

On March 19 morning, police claimed Rizwan had died in their custody. However, family accused policemen of killing Rizwan in custody.

The petition has been filed in High Court by Anti Corruption Council of India Trust through Advocate Hussain Mueen Farooq on the grounds that it was a “cold blooded murder” of Rizwan Pandit and police in a well-planned manner tortured and harassed Rizwan.

“Consequently his death occurred in police custody at Srinagar, which is a matter of great concern and also the gross violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 21 and 22 of the Indian constitution,” the petition says.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that it creates suspicion on acts of police officials as after three days of Rizwan’s death, FIR was lodged against deceased for an attempt to escape from police vehicle on way to a location to south Kashmir for searches.

“But it is surprising and shocking that FIR has not been lodged in any of three main police stations of Pulwama district – Awantipora, Pampore and Tral police stations – but instead has been lodged at Khrew police station,” the petition states.

Petition further points out that police had claimed that Rizwan was picked up in a “militancy case” registered at Panthachowk but it was unable to convince how the arrest was made two years after the attack in which both the accused militants were killed.

It further states that police had announced Rizwan’s custodial death on Tuesday (19 March) morning. However, the post mortem report revealed that he had died at least 12 hours before examination.

The petition states that post mortem report findings revealed that Rizwan died because of “extravasations of blood” caused by multiple injuries.

“The victim had cuts and injuries all over his body. He also had a haematoma (a solid swelling of clotted blood within the tissues) in his left arm and eye,” it states.

“While ruling out a heart attack, the official said a roller may have been applied over his legs, causing the veins and arteries to rupture,” it further states.

The petitioner organization demanded CBI probe into the custodial killing of Rizwan under the court monitoring so that deceased family gets justice and the public confidence is restored.

The petitioner prays that the respondents including Secretary Home department, DGP and Ministry of Home Affairs through Secretary be directed to file an "Action Taken Report" against the report published in various newspapers.

It also sought directions to quash the magisterial inquiry that has been conducted by Pulwama District Authority.

Earlier, a magisterial inquiry was ordered under Section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Deputy commissioner of Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal, also ordered a

After hearing the counsel, Court issued notice to Chief Secretary, J&K government, Secretary Home Department, Srinagar, Director General of Police, J&K and Union of India through Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed respondents to file their response by next date of hearing.