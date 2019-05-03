HC issues notice to GoI, JK Govt over establishment of petrol outlets

May 03, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Thursday issued notice to Government of India, State government along with 106 respondents with regard to a petition seeking quashing of guidelines for selection of dealers for regular and rural outlets issued on 24 November 2018 for the set up of 65000 petrol outlets across India of which 632 have to be established in the J&K.

The Petition filed by Habibullah Mir along with ten petitioners through senior counsel Mian Qayoom seeking quashing of Guidelines for Selection of Dealers for Regular and Rural Outlets issued on 24 November, 2018, as also the Advertisement Notices issued by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. for appointment of Regular/Rural Outlet (Petrol Pump) Dealerships at various locations in the State of J&K.

The division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Tashi Rabstan issued notices to GoI through Secretary to government Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Commissioner Secretary J&K, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board through its Secretary, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. through its Managing Director, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. through its Chairman, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. through its Chairman, Divisional Manager, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Territorial Manager, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Deputy General Manager, J&K Regional Office, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and District Commissioners of 22 districts of JK besides other private respondents. The Court directed respondents to file their reply by or before 4 June.

The Petition has challenged the impugned guidelines and advertisement notices and sought quashment of the same.

The petition states that Government of India and its Public Sector Oil Companies have decided to establish 65000 new Retail Petrol Outlets throughout India including J&K ahead of State and Parliamentary Elections so as to nearly double the existing network without assessment, feasibility and viability which is bound to affect rise environment and also the land use.

It says that GoI and its Public Sector Oil Companies have issued the advertisement notices for appointment of regular/ rural outlet Petrol Pumps) dealership at various functions in the State of J&K in violation of the guidelines of 2009 and 2013, which lay down the criteria qualification and eligibility for regular and rural outlets and are time tested.

It further says that the proposed establishments of 65000 retail outlets out of which 632 have to be established in the J&K are bound to have an adverse impact on the existing land use, its degradation, deforestation and will add to the fuel emission, air water and noise pollution, causing thereby danger to the very life of human beings.

The counsel representing petitioners Mian Qayoom submitted before the Court that the guidelines and the advertisement notices are having the effect of violating the provisions of Sections 3 and 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Land Alienation of Land Act Svt. 1995, and these impugned guidelines and the advertisements are in violation of Section 17 of the JK Agrarian Reforms Act. 1976.

He submitted that the guidelines have made a citizen of India, defined in terms of the Income Tax Rules, as eligible for applying for allotment of retail outlet dealership in the JK, without being a subject of the State as also without having ownership of any land in the State by fulfilling the condition of land offered in terms of Clause (V) of either of Group 1,2.3 read with clause (e).

He further submitted that this procedure, as adopted by the authorities, violates the local laws and the very constitutional scheme of the State of Jammu and Kashmir

It was further submitted by Qayoom that the guidelines as well as the advertisements are aimed at indirect conferment of state subject rights on those individuals who are not the subjects of the State. “This procedure, as adopted by the authorities, violates the local laws and the very constitutional scheme of the JK,” he said.

Advocate Qayoom pleaded that even a resident of India, who has stayed in India for 182 or more days in the previous financial year, is treated as a resident of India as per Income Tax Rules, irrespective of his citizenship, for the purpose of being eligible for applying for allotment of a retail outlet.

It is further submitted that such a scheme, if allowed, will definitely violate the rights of the subjects of Jammu and Kashmir as guaranteed to them under the Constitution of the State as well as the Constitution of India.

Qayoom further submits that the guidelines and the advertisements, being in violation of the constitutional scheme, are liable to be quashed.

The counsel representing Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Syed Faisal Qadri submitted that there is no violation of the State subject/ local laws with the application of the guidelines as Note (2) appended to the guidelines protects such guarantees and allows only applicants to apply for allotment of retail outlets of India if the applicant fulfills the condition of owning the land or possesses the same on lease in the advertised location/ stretch.

He submitted that the only design of the petitioners, who are retail outlet dealers, is to stall the process by not allowing the allotment of more retail outlet dealers so as to retain monopoly in the trade.

It is further submitted by Faisal Qadri that the policy of GoI implemented by the Oil Corporation is only to have more retail outlet oil dealers in the State and that the said policy will not only benefit the general public, but is also aimed at providing employment to the unemployed people.

He further submitted that the Corporations, which he represents, have only received applications from the locals of the JK and undertakes that no applicant will be allowed to compete the process unless he adheres to the requirement of local laws.

Advocate Faisal elaborated that even an outside applicant can be allowed to compete if he can have the land on lease or through whatever mode of transfer provided in the Constitution and the laws on the subject.

Counsel representing Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Advocate M.M Dar submitted that the petitioners have applied and competed the process of advertisement issued on the strength of 2014 guidelines which are on similar lines, but are challenging the policy of the Government implemented by the Corporations only to stall the process by not allowing more establishments of retail outlets.

He submitted that there is no violation of any of the rights of the petitioners, whose rights are guaranteed in terms of the agreement executed between them and the Corporations which regulate the terms and conditions of their dealership.

It is submitted that in terms of Clause (7) of the Agreements, the Corporations cannot be prohibited from making direct or indirect sales to any person whomsoever or from appointing other dealers for the purpose of direct or indirect sales at such place or places as the Corporation may think fit and that the dealer shall not be entitled to any claim or allowance for such direct or indirect sales.

The bench after hearing the submissions of the parties said that they are not inclined to stay the process of allotment of 628 Outlet Retail Dealerships in the J&K merely because the petitioners are already having Outlet Dealership at different sites of the State, but in order to ensure adherence to the Constitutional Scheme and laws having reference to the ownership rights of the properties of the subjects in the State of J&K.”

The bench directed respondent Corporations that they shall only process the cases of applicants who are adhering to the provisions of the local laws with reference to ownership or transfer of land

“Clause (V) of the impugned guidelines incorporated in the advertisement notices shall not be given effect in respect of the applicants who are not fulfilling the requirements in tune with the local laws,” Court directed.