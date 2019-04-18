HC issues notice to GoI, JK Govt

April 18, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Government of India and state government with regard to the custodial killing of Rizwan Assad Pandith—who was a teacher by profession.

The Court of Justice Tashi Rabstan directed respondents to file their reply by next date of hearing.

In this regard, Court issued notice to Chief Secretary, J&K government, Union of India through Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Principal Secretary to government, Home Department, and Director General of Police, J&K.

The petition filed by the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Reconciliation Front Dr. Sandeep Mawa, through Advocate Salih Pirzada seeks that the custodial killing of Rizwan Asad needs to be investigated by an agency under the supervision of High Court “so that the family of the deceased get justice and the public confidence is reposed.”

Petition states that the petitioner came to know through newspapers and social media about the custodial death of Rizwan Assadullah Pandith of Awantipora which occurred in the police custody during the intervening night of March 18, 2019.

It says that death of the person has created a sense of shock, anger and rage in the whole Kashmir and has triggered several protests which has created an adverse impact in the tensed Kashmir.

It is alleged that Rizwan Asad Pandith was picked by the security agencies of the State from his Awantipora residence. The local police after picking him up had handed over him to the Special Operation Group, where his death has occurred in custody.

“The deceased was not affiliated with any militant organization but was an active member of Jamaat-e-Islaami, a political organization, which has fought the elections in Jammu Kashmir,” it says.

“If at all he was associated with any organization, killing of the person in custody is not the solution. This custodial death needs to be investigated in a transparent and time bound manner under judicial monitoring,” petition states.

It says that if the killings of youth will occur like this, then it is very difficult for the governments, both State as well as Union, to control the situation in Kashmir.

It further states that day in and day out the incidents of killings are coming from Kashmir which needs to be stopped up so that the people have faith in the democratic set up and confidence in administration of justice among the people is restored in case the culprits and their mentors are brought to book.

“Otherwise the fate of rampant customary magisterial enquires is known which are not at all proved helpful for crime detection especially custodial violence.”

The petitioner submits that due to indiscriminate incarceration of the people in general, the younger people are taking to guns and due to continuous use of force by the security and administration; the people are deprived of their vested rights. The Government, both the State and Union have to take a call in this regard for the betterment of public in general.

The petitioner has requested the Court to intervene and direct constitution of Special Investigation Team to look into the custodial killing of Rizwan Assad Pandit.

The petitioner has prayed that the respondents be directed to register cases against the persons under whose custody the victim had been killed and order an investigation in this regard by an impartial agency.

It also seeks a direction to the respondents to pay compensation to the victim's family to the tune of Rs. Fifty Lacs and the same may be recovered from the erring officials under whose custody the victim has breathed. The petitioner has also demanded that the Court may constitute a Committee to look into the matter regarding increase in militancy related incidents in J&K and restrain the respondents to use force on the people so that younger generation did not pick up the guns in their hands.

It further seeks a direction to Member Secretary, State Legal Services Authority, J&K State, to take appropriate in providing legal aid in terms of the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority Act and the law of the land.