About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 24, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

HC initiates contempt proceedings against Comm Sec H&ME for not removing Principle GMC

For violation of the Court orders, the High Court on Tuesday issued contempt proceedings against Commissioner Secretary Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department for not removing the incumbent Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr Saima Rashid from the post.
The division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Tashi Rabstan observed to the counsel representing H&ME department that the judgment has been violated as no interim arrangement has been made till date.
The bench directed the Commissioner Secretary H&ME department to submit an affidavit within one week indicating therein as to how and in what manner the judgment has been implemented or appear personally before the court.
Earlier, Court had quashed the government order for appointment of Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr Saima Rashid, with a direction to State government to place the whole material, consisting of minutes of the decision of the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee along with Annexure A&B, before the Cabinet/State Administrative Council (SAC) for its reconsideration.
“Till such decision is taken by the Cabinet/SAC, it shall be open to the government to make the incharge or temporary arrangement to run the day to day affairs of the office of the Principal, GMC, Srinagar,” Court had directed.
After failing to implement the directions of the Court, the petitioner, Dr Javed Chowdhary, who appeared in person, filed contempt proceedings against the authorities for violation of Court judgment.
He submitted that the government as per the judgment passed on February was obliged to make interim arrangement for the post in question within four weeks from the date of receipt of judgment and remove the incumbent as her appointment has been quashed by the court.
In 2013, the State government initiated a process to fill up the post of the Principal, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, on a regular basis. In this regard a memorandum was prepared by the Health & Medical Education Department (H&ME) for submission to the government.
The Establishment-cum-Selection Committee, constituted by the government, after assessing the service records of all the Professors in the zone of consideration and on the basis of assessment of their service record, performance, comparative merit as reflected in their Annual Performance Reports and other eligibility graded them in the order and ultimately recommended the appointment of the appellant as Principal, GMC, Srinagar.
The appellant, however, alleged that the Cabinet, acting arbitrarily and in most perfunctory manner, picked up ineligible candidate, Dr Saima Rashid and approved her for the appointment as Principal, GMC, Srinagar.
Aggrieved of the decision, the appellant, claiming to be senior most Professor and a candidate recommended by the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee on evaluating the overall merit, assailed the Cabinet Decision no.50/04/2017 dated 28th April 2017 as well as Government Order no.252-HME of 2017 dated 8th May 2017, approached the Court to seek justice.

Latest News

Govt employee on poll duty dies, 14 others injured in Anantnag accide ...

Govt employee on poll duty dies, 14 others injured in Anantnag accide ...

Apr 23 | Shafat Mir
Reasons by GoI to suspend of cross-LoC trade highly untenable and inde ...

Reasons by GoI to suspend of cross-LoC trade highly untenable and inde ...

Apr 23 | Agencies
13.61% polls recorded in Anantnag

13.61% polls recorded in Anantnag

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
Easter Sunday bombings a revenge attack for Christchurch carnage: Lank ...

Easter Sunday bombings a revenge attack for Christchurch carnage: Lank ...

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
At least 50 feared killed in landslide at Myanmar jade mine: police

At least 50 feared killed in landslide at Myanmar jade mine: police

Apr 23 | PTI/AFP
Anantnag LS Polls: 11.22% polls till 3 PM, highest 18.3% in Pahalgam, ...

Anantnag LS Polls: 11.22% polls till 3 PM, highest 18.3% in Pahalgam, ...

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
MeT predicts light, moderate rains from 23 April night to 25 April for ...

MeT predicts light, moderate rains from 23 April night to 25 April for ...

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
BJP leader demands ban on use of green flags

BJP leader demands ban on use of green flags

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
MS orders closure of FP shops after contaminated injection dispensed t ...

MS orders closure of FP shops after contaminated injection dispensed t ...

Apr 23 | Agencies
Anantnag LS Polls: 4.79% polls till 11 AM, highest 9.5% in Kokernag

Anantnag LS Polls: 4.79% polls till 11 AM, highest 9.5% in Kokernag

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
Bilkis Bano case: SC directs Gujarat govt to give Rs 50 lakh compensat ...

Bilkis Bano case: SC directs Gujarat govt to give Rs 50 lakh compensat ...

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
Sunny Deol joins BJP, says party is his family

Sunny Deol joins BJP, says party is his family

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
Shutdown observed in Kashmir on JRL

Shutdown observed in Kashmir on JRL's call

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
5 SC benches start proceedings late

5 SC benches start proceedings late

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
LS Polls Anantnag district: 0.27% polling in Bijbehara, 2.5% in Koker ...

LS Polls Anantnag district: 0.27% polling in Bijbehara, 2.5% in Koker ...

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
Cop, civilian die of electric shock in Poonch

Cop, civilian die of electric shock in Poonch

Apr 23 | Agencies
Hundreds of vehicles stranded as traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu h ...

Hundreds of vehicles stranded as traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu h ...

Apr 23 | Agencies
EC bans Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning

EC bans Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning

Apr 23 | RK Web News
Train service suspended in Kashmir as polling underway in Anantnag PC

Train service suspended in Kashmir as polling underway in Anantnag PC

Apr 23 | Agencies
Sri Lankan military given sweeping powers after bombings

Sri Lankan military given sweeping powers after bombings

Apr 23 | PTI/AP
Anantnag LS Polls: Residents in most parts stayed indoors so far, says ...

Anantnag LS Polls: Residents in most parts stayed indoors so far, says ...

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
Polling in third phase of Lok Sabha elections underway

Polling in third phase of Lok Sabha elections underway

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 24, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

HC initiates contempt proceedings against Comm Sec H&ME for not removing Principle GMC

              

For violation of the Court orders, the High Court on Tuesday issued contempt proceedings against Commissioner Secretary Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department for not removing the incumbent Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr Saima Rashid from the post.
The division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Tashi Rabstan observed to the counsel representing H&ME department that the judgment has been violated as no interim arrangement has been made till date.
The bench directed the Commissioner Secretary H&ME department to submit an affidavit within one week indicating therein as to how and in what manner the judgment has been implemented or appear personally before the court.
Earlier, Court had quashed the government order for appointment of Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr Saima Rashid, with a direction to State government to place the whole material, consisting of minutes of the decision of the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee along with Annexure A&B, before the Cabinet/State Administrative Council (SAC) for its reconsideration.
“Till such decision is taken by the Cabinet/SAC, it shall be open to the government to make the incharge or temporary arrangement to run the day to day affairs of the office of the Principal, GMC, Srinagar,” Court had directed.
After failing to implement the directions of the Court, the petitioner, Dr Javed Chowdhary, who appeared in person, filed contempt proceedings against the authorities for violation of Court judgment.
He submitted that the government as per the judgment passed on February was obliged to make interim arrangement for the post in question within four weeks from the date of receipt of judgment and remove the incumbent as her appointment has been quashed by the court.
In 2013, the State government initiated a process to fill up the post of the Principal, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, on a regular basis. In this regard a memorandum was prepared by the Health & Medical Education Department (H&ME) for submission to the government.
The Establishment-cum-Selection Committee, constituted by the government, after assessing the service records of all the Professors in the zone of consideration and on the basis of assessment of their service record, performance, comparative merit as reflected in their Annual Performance Reports and other eligibility graded them in the order and ultimately recommended the appointment of the appellant as Principal, GMC, Srinagar.
The appellant, however, alleged that the Cabinet, acting arbitrarily and in most perfunctory manner, picked up ineligible candidate, Dr Saima Rashid and approved her for the appointment as Principal, GMC, Srinagar.
Aggrieved of the decision, the appellant, claiming to be senior most Professor and a candidate recommended by the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee on evaluating the overall merit, assailed the Cabinet Decision no.50/04/2017 dated 28th April 2017 as well as Government Order no.252-HME of 2017 dated 8th May 2017, approached the Court to seek justice.

News From Rising Kashmir

;