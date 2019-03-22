HC initiates contempt proceedings against Chief Secy, SMC authorities

March 22, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

For violation of court directions, the High Court Thursday initiated contempt proceedings against the Chief Secretary of the State and authorities of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for carrying illegal constructions in Eidgah area of Srinagar.

The HC issued contempt notice to Chief Secretary J&K; Building Operations Controlling Authority (BOCA), SMC; Joint Commissioner BOCA, SMC; Chief Enforcement Officer, SMC; Vice Chairman Srinagar Development Authority (SDA); Deputy Director Enforcement SDA Commissioner cum CEO SMC and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.

The Court of Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed respondents to file statements of facts by April 15, 2019.

Earlier, the HC had directed respondents to stop unauthorized construction carried out by one Muhammad Ramzan Malik, son of Abdul Ahad Malik of Saidapora Eidgah, Srinagar.

The court had also directed Ramzan to restrain from going ahead with illegal construction.

Despite the directions of the court, the respondent Muhammad Ramzan continued to carry out unauthorized constructions in the area and the authorities failed to stop the violators from doing so.