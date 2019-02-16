HC hits out at Govt for failing to meet requirements of Juvenile Justice Act

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Feb 15:
The J&K High Court on Friday came down heavily on state authorities for failing to meet requirements in terms of Juvenile Justice Act, 2013.
"We are not willing to simply go on adjourning this matter while the Child Care Institutions in the State are completely un-operational and unable to serve the purpose for which they have been created. It is also not possible for us to ignore the life of the children of the State who would be suffering in the meantime," the court noted.
The court recorded that in case directions are not complied with a status report to be filed within eight weeks from Friday, the Secretary, Social Welfare Department of the State Government and Mission Director, ICPS shall remain present in the Court.
The court remarked that in the instant PIL which relates to the working of the J&K Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2013, the record of the case discloses an absolutely unacceptable state of affairs.
The order passed by the Court on 28th August 2017 directed the respondents to ensure provision of the requisite facilities to all Child Care Institutes under the said enactment. The repeated directions thereafter as well as several reports which have been placed before court by Justice Hasnain Masoodi, Chairperson of the Selection-cum-Oversight Committee, (SCOC) has placed the deficiencies in Juvenile Justice Boards, Child Welfare Committees, DCPU and other institutions under the law.