HC displeased with Govt over non-compliance of its directions

Asks Govt to revisit drug de-addiction policy, take cue from other states
Syed RukayaSrinagar, Oct 22:
High Court on Monday expressed displeasure over the non-compliance of the directions passed by it on September 11, 2018 regarding the establishment of drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centers besides formulation of De-addiction Policy by the State government.
A division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Alok Aradhe directed the authorities to take necessary steps in the matter in view of the importance and urgency of the matter.
State Counsel, B A Dar informed the court that two drug de-addiction centres, one at Jammu and one at Srinagar, are fully functional.
Dar said there are drug de-addiction centres in each District Police Line. He informed the court that the state government, through the letter addressed by the Special Director General of Police to Union Home Minister, New Delhi, has requested for the allocation of funds from the Central government.
The court pressed upon the government to adopt the methods adopted by other states for establishment of drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centers. The court asked the government to revisit its drug de-addiction policy and listed the case for next hearing on 30th November.
In its earlier direction, the division bench after examining the status report filed by the Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department observed that since 2005 the authorities have not been able to draft a policy regarding the drug menace and termed the act as unfortunate.
Earlier, the court said if the efforts would have been made by the authorities the menace of drug addiction could have been addressed but despite repeated court orders the matter has not been placed before the Chief Secretary of the State.
Previously, on August 17, 2018, the court had directed the government to delineate the various steps to curb the drug menace which has been looming large in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Court had directed the government to ensure the establishment of drug de-addiction and rehabilitation center.