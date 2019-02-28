HC dismisses petition seeking probe in Chak Dragmulla, Sarai Bala encounters

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Feb 27:
The High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition seeking probe in Chak Dragmulla, Kupwara and Sarai Bala, Srinagar “fake encounters” which took place in 2016.
The division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar said that this is not a case where the Court would need to take any action in exercise of its inherent powers for the State and “its functionaries have already taken the required steps envisaged by law.”
The bench said that the FIRs stand duly registered at the concerned Police Stations in relation to the incidents in question. The enquiries have been ordered in both the incidents.
As per the judgement, the magisterial inquiry has been concluded in the incident of Chak Dragmulla, wherein no government agency has been indicted and further investigation is in progress.
While in the other incident at Sarai Bala, Srinagar, the judgement states that the investigation is going on and so far the role of no Government agency has been doubted.
Earlier, the petition filed by the president Bar Association, Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom, demanding the probe into the Chak Dragmulla, Kupwara dated 21 May 2016 and Sarai Bala, Srinagar dated May 23, 2016 killings, after allegations that the militants were killed in a staged gunfight.
The court while terming prayers of the petitioner impracticable and impermissible, questioned that if the same is allowed and an investigation is ordered by some authority at this stage, “what would be the function of the authority sought to be appointed, would it supervise the investigation or conduct a parallel investigation, that too, with the aid of a team of police Officers.”
“There is no reason for this Court to suspect that the Police would not do what is required of them under the Code of Criminal Procedure to achieve the objectives,” Court said and added even if a probe is ordered, any report that may ultimately be made by such authority would not be more than a recommendation. “And such authority, for formulation of such recommendation, would again be dependent upon the very same police agency,” Court notes in the judgement.
The petitioner has stated that according to newspaper reports published on 21st of May 2016, five militants were killed and three army men injured in a nine-hour long encounter in Chak Dragmulla village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
The petition states that the forces blew up the house where they claimed the militants were hiding and after medico-legal formalities, the bodies of the slain militants, who were killed, were handed over to the local Auqaf Committee for last rites.
It further states that the second incident dated 23rd of May 2016, whereby two youth were killed by police in a gunfight at Sarai Bala, Srinagar in a house of Raja Begum, the landlady in whose house the two youth were residing on rent.
Raja Begum contested the claim of the police by stating that the two youth were not militants but students who could speak in Kashmiri and only carried books and clothes with them.