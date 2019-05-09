HC dismisses petition seeking post-retirement benefits

May 09, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Tuesday while dismissing a petition seeking post-retirement benefits remarked that on the basis of pendency of criminal proceedings against a government employee, the post-retirement benefits of such an employee can be withheld.

The Court of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey said that the authorities are well within their right to withhold the pensionary benefits, including Gratuity, Leave Salary, and differential salary for the suspension period, in view of pendency of criminal case against retired government employee.

Justice Magrey remarked that the respondents cannot take umbrage under the pendency of the aforesaid case registered against the petitioner that is more than 20 years, as the FIR in question has been lodged in the year 1997.

“The petitioner cannot be kept in a lurch for his entire lifetime on the ground of a case being registered against him and deprived of his rights as may have accrued to him during the course of his service carrier and subsequent retirement,” Court said.

Court remarked that the respondents are duty bound to make every endeavor so as to ensure that the proceedings pending against the petitioner before the Court of competent jurisdiction are taken to their logical conclusion.

“It is also not discernible as to why the case has remained pending before the trial Court, despite the fact that the challan, in the case, has been laid before the Court on the 8th day of November, 2007, that is more than 10 years ago,” he said.

As per the objections filed by the respondent department, the post-retirement benefits of the petitioner, Ghulam Mohidin Lone, have been withheld because he was involved in FIR No. 25/2014 registered by Police Station, Vigilance Organization, Kashmir (VOK) for the commission of offences punishable under Section 5(1) (C) (D) read with Section 5(2) J&K Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B RPC for abuse of official position and illegally/ fraudulently misappropriating an amount of Rs 247993 during the period 2009-12.

Court while referring the provision of Article 168-D of the J&K Civil Service Regulations 1956 said admittedly the petitioner is facing trial in case FIR No. 25/2014, which has been instituted before his retirement. “Therefore, unless the trial is concluded, petitioner is entitled only to provisional pension which the department has already sanctioned”, Court said.

“In view of the preceding analysis, the petition of the petitioner is found without any merit, as such, same shall stand dismissed. However, the petitioner shall be paid provisional pension and other dues admissible under rules pending decision in the criminal case”, the Court said.

The petition filed by Ghulam Mohidin Lone states that he was appointed in the respondent Department way back in the year 1984 and accordingly retired from service after attaining the age of superannuation on 31st of August, 2016.

It states that the competent authority cleared and verified all the NOCs/ documents produced by him from the concerned quarters, where after he was issued the requisite retirement certificate by his superiors.

The petitioner has pleaded that despite fulfilling all the formalities, the respondents did not release the post-retirement benefits in his favour.