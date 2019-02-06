HC dismisses Habeas Corpus petition of Khan alleging illegal confinement of his wife

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Feb 05:
The High Court dismissed the instant Habeas Corpus petition of Gulzar Ahmad Khan, alleging illegal confinement of her wife Zainab (changed name) with the father of the confinee, on a ground that the petition is misconceived.
Earlier, the petition was filed by Gulzar Ahmad Khan S/o Sumandar Khan R/o Anderhama, Drugmullah, Kupwara, at present, Rajbagh, Srinagar, alleging illegal confinement of her wife Zainab with the father of the confinee.
The petitioner, Gulzar Khan claims to have married Zainab in December 2017, who was a Hindu, D/o Ganesh Kumar Khandelwal, R/o Ambar Takij Ki, Gali Barmer, Rajasthan, at present Drugmulla, Anderhama, District Kupwara, in terms of Muslim Shariah.
Soon after learning about their marriage, Zainab’s parents filed a police case against Gulzar, terming it another case of ‘love jihad’ alleged campaigns to convert non-Muslim women via marriage to Muslim men.
The petition states that the petitioner after being subjected to harassment, in an earlier round of litigation, along with the said Zainab, approached High Court seeking that the respondents be directed to provide protection to their life and liberty.
On 20 February 2018, the Court had directed Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara, Station House Officer, Police Station, Kupwara, Station House Officer, Kothwari, Barmerm, Rajasthan, and Incharge Police Chowki, Drugmulla, Kupwara, to provide adequate security to the petitioners so as to ensure that no harm is caused to the life and person of the petitioners.
The petitioner through his counsel, Mukhtar Ahmad Makroo contended that despite the Court orders, the petitioner and his wife Zainab are being harassed by the father of Zainab.
Hearing the matter, the court of Ali Mohammad Magrey said that the petition is misconceived, as a consequence to which, same shall stand dismissed in limine (a preliminary point or plea), along with the connected Instant Applications.
While observing that the custody of the alleged wife of the petitioner is with her father, the Court said that in terms of the applicable provisions of law governing the subject, same cannot be held to be illegal confinements as the father/ parents have every right to hold the custody of their children.
The Court remarked that if the petitioner has any grievance with regard to the continuation of his legally maintainable marital relations with the said confinee, then the petitioner was required to approach the competent forum/Court for seeking restoration of conjugal rights.
“Such relief can be claimed only subject to establishing of proper marital relations with the confinee on part of the petitioner in terms of the applicable provisions of law,” Justice Magrey said.
However, the Court said that the order shall not prevent the petitioner to avail appropriate remedy available to him under the law as against his grievance seeking restoration of conjugal (marital) rights with the confinee (Zainab).