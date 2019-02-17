HC dismisses contempt petition against Govt

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Feb 16:
The High Court has disposed of the contempt petition with regard to the heavy load of school bags of children with a direction to Secretary to Government and School Education Department, J&K to ensure that a final view is taken and duly implemented in the matter.
The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed Secretary to Government, School Education Department to file a status report in this regard.
“The decision taken shall be placed before us positively within a period of six weeks from today,” the bench directed on Saturday. The Court, however, granted liberty to the counsel for the applicant to seek revival of the contempt petition in case the respondents fail to take a decision within the aforementioned period.
The contempt petition which has aroused from an order dated 30 May 2016 passed in PIL No. 09/2016 directing the State authorities to consider the representation of the petitioner and take a decision with regard to heavy load of school bags by the children.
In a previous contempt petition CPPIL No. 06/2017, the State government constituted an Expert Committee on August 28, 2017, to make a recommendation for addressing the issue.
The counsel for the respondents had stated that the report of the Expert Committee is under active consideration before the Minister concerned as well as Secretary of the Government, School Education Department, J&K State.
The aforesaid contempt petition (CPPIL No. 06/2017) was disposed of with a direction to the State government to address the issue before February 2018 with the noting that the authorities will follow and study the best practices of other States of the country so as to address the issue in this behalf.
Previously, High Court had directed the State government to decide to ease heavy school bags of children.
The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by a law student of Kashmir University Badrul Duja in 2016 against heavy school bags where High Court had directed government through Commissioner Secretary Education and Director Education, to frame policy within three months.
After five months in 2017 contempt of court, suit was filed against the government by petitioner for not implementing the order. The government on August 2017 constituted Expert Committee who framed a policy for easing heavy school bags.
With the direction of the high court for solving matter up-to Feb 2017, the bench closed contempt petition seeking easing of heavy school bags. The final decision regarding the issue lies with the government now.