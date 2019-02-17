About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Heavy school bags

HC dismisses contempt petition against Govt

Published at February 17, 2019 01:18 AM 0Comment(s)240views


Syed Rukaya

Srinagar, Feb 16:‎

The High Court has disposed of the contempt petition with regard to the heavy load of school bags of children with a direction to Secretary to Government and School Education Department, J&K ‎to ensure that a final view is taken and duly implemented in the matter.‎
The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed Secretary to Government, ‎School Education Department to file a status report in this regard. ‎
‎ “The decision taken shall be placed before us positively within a period of six weeks from today,” the bench ‎directed on Saturday. ‎The Court, however, granted liberty to the counsel for the applicant to seek revival of the contempt petition ‎in case the respondents fail to take a decision within the aforementioned period.
‎The contempt petition which has aroused from an order dated 30 May 2016 passed in PIL No. 09/2016 directing the ‎State authorities to consider the representation of the petitioner and take a decision with regard to heavy load of ‎school bags by the children.‎
In a previous contempt petition CPPIL No. 06/2017, the State government constituted an Expert Committee ‎on August 28, 2017, to make a recommendation for addressing the issue. ‎
The counsel for the respondents had stated that the report of the Expert Committee is under active ‎consideration before the Minister concerned as well as Secretary of the Government, School Education ‎Department, J&K State.‎
The aforesaid contempt petition (CPPIL No. 06/2017) was disposed of with a direction to the State government to ‎address the issue before February 2018 with the noting that the authorities will follow and study the best practices ‎of other States of the country so as to address the issue in this behalf.‎
Previously, High Court had directed the State government to decide to ease heavy school bags of ‎children.‎
The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by a law student of Kashmir University Badrul Duja in 2016 against ‎heavy school bags where High Court had directed government through Commissioner Secretary Education and ‎Director Education, to frame policy within three months.‎
After five months in 2017 contempt of court, suit was filed against the government by petitioner for not implementing ‎the order. The government on August 2017 constituted Expert Committee who framed a policy for ‎easing heavy school bags.‎
With the direction of the high court for solving matter up-to Feb 2017, the bench closed contempt petition seeking ‎easing of heavy school bags. The final decision regarding the issue lies with the government now.‎


