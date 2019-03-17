HC dismisses contempt petition against ADGP CID, PO

March 17, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court terminated the contempt proceedings against Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) J&K, Abdul Gani Mir and Passport Officer Srinagar, Bipin Kumar with regard to the issuance of passport to the daughter of militant.

The direction was passed after a compliance report submitted by ADGP, CID, J&K stating that after the matter of issuance of passport in favour of petitioner was re-verified and analysed, the respondents does not favour the issuance of passport to the petitioner at this stage on the strength of “adverse reports / inputs” received from the CID and same were conveyed to RPO Srinagar accordingly.

The Court of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey while dismissing the contempt petition said that no contempt is made out, “therefore the contempt proceedings are liable to be terminated.”

“Consequently, the rule framed against the respondents in terms of ROBC no.01/2018 is discharged. The petitioner is left free to seek an appropriate remedy as may be legally available to her,” Justice Magrey said.

The Court said that the case of the petitioner stands duly considered pursuant to the judgment of the Court in accordance with the guidelines framed by the government and on the basis of the inputs received about the petitioner. “In that view, the judgment of the Court stands duly complied with.”

As per the guidelines framed by government, a female passport applicant whose father/husband/son has been reported to be involved in militancy shall be considered for clearance for performing Hajj after due approval of CID Headquarters, J&K. Full clearance shall be considered subject to the clearance given by the CID on case to case basis.

The petitioner, Aisha Mushtaq, 12, through her mother Firdousa filed the petition seeking issuance of passport. However, being the daughter of militant, Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar – the commander of a banned militant outfit, Al Umar who is based in Pakistan, the same was denied by the respondents.

The respondents in their report have stated that the petitioner along with her mother have been permitted twice to visit United Kingdom in 2009 and 2015 during which they held series of meetings with one Khursheed Ahmad Khan– maternal uncle of petitioner – “who had exfiltrated to POK for obtaining illegal arms/ammunition training and still affiliated with militant organization at POK.”

“The visit of the petitioner along with her mother and visit of said Khursheed Ahmad at same time to United Kingdom make the travel and the movement pattern suspicious,” the report says.

Earlier, the High Court had issued contempt proceedings against ADGP, CID Kashmir, Abdul Gani Mir and Passport Officer Srinagar, Bipin Kumar and had directed for framing of rule against the duo for violating court orders with regard to denial of passport to a minor.

Court had pointed out that one of the respondents Abdul Gani Mir has relied on government guidelines including the government circular no 01/2014 dated 28.08.2014 which the respondent didn’t produced before the Court for its perusal.

Previously, Court had recorded a “definite finding”, after perusal of records produced by senior Additional Advocate General BA Dar, that ADGP CID/CIK, Kashmir, has got influenced by the conduct of the relatives of the petitioner and thus has not considered the case of the petitioner in tune with the judgment of the Court dated 29.12.2017 passed in OWP no.134/2014.

In this regard the Court remarked it is not bothered as to what would be the personal conduct and activities of the petitioner. “They may equally be undesirable, but that fact should come forth from the material used to disentitle her from getting the Passport,” Court had remarked.