HC directs Youth Services and Sports SS to overcome facilities shortage

March 15, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Thursday directed the Department of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) to examine the issues highlighted in a response filed by Advocate Ateeb Kanth and Amicus Curie with regard to lack of facilities in Sports Complex Indoor Stadium Srinagar and reply the same by next date of hearing.

Advocate Ateeb Kanth along with Amicus Curie, Syed Faisal Qadri, who after visiting the Indoor Stadium on Wednesday submitted a response before the Court revealing the pathetic state of affairs of the only Indoor Stadium in the city.

The report states that the gallery, corridors and the surrounding of the indoor stadium is in ramshackle mess as even windowpanes, glasses are broken down and the stairs including backside corridors haven't been cleaned for a long time.

“We were informed by the Manager of the stadium that they have only one sweeper for the entire stadium. We were also told that the roof underneath which players/ trainees play, leaks at several places when it rains or snows,” the report said.

The report further states that the indoor stadium is not “disabled” friendly as there is no ramp or other requisite facilities for specially-abled persons who may visit stadium or take part in sport like chess carom etc.

It said that the washrooms/toilets which are four in number inside the indoor stadium are non functional rather defunct from the year 2014. Players and trainees have to use toilets which are outside the premises of indoor stadium.

With regard to lighting system in the stadium, report reveals that it is devoid of proper lighting system. “Only 12 lamps are placed inside such a huge stadium. The manager of the stadium himself admitted that lighting is inadequate. Also most of the street lamps outside stadium are non functional,” Advocates have revealed in the report.

On aspect of safety of the people, it states that despite having entry and exit point but “unfortunately stadium management throws open only entry point which can be precarious at the time of any untoward accident or mishap.”

Report says the stadium has no crowd safety as entry and exit points cannot cope with large number of persons besides cannot deal with any eventuality.

Moreover, the stadium has no exhaust mechanism and the air conditioners /heating system is defunct since years together, says the report.

Report further states that there is no safety mechanism with regard to fire and two fire extinguishers are defunct since 2014.

It was observed in the report that the entire indoor stadium is having only four regular coaches and more importantly there is no coach for badminton sport and for several others sports as well.

It is further submitted that indoor stadium offers only five to six sport rest of the sport is unavailable or is not being imparted.

“Indoor stadium has only 4 small badminton courts which too do not have proper/modern /updated flooring as was stated by manager of the stadium,” the report states.

It said that there is no first aid facility in the indoor stadium which is a prerequisite of any sports stadium.

After perusing the report, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan directed all the parties to have a joint meeting in order to seek out the lack of basic facilities in sports infrastructure.

The bench also directed the authorities to place on record the timeline for overcoming the lack of infrastructure in sports.

Court further directed for utilizing the water bodies for sports venues and in this connection Committee of Experts for Dal Lake has been asked to inform the Court for creating sports activities in the lake.

Additional Advocate General Shah Amir informed the court that in terms of order dated March 12, he along with Advocate DC Raina visited Bakshi Stadium, Indoor Stadium Srinagar, and Astroturf TRC ground Srinagar.

Advocate Shah Amir said that the creation of infrastructure in Bakshi Stadium and TRC Ground are under way and also the funds are available with the Sport department and those funds will be utilized for upgradation of infrastructure in sports activities.

With regard to Rehbar-i-Khel recruitment process, the Court directed State authorities to prioritize the selection process of Rehber-e-Khel in which almost 3000 recruitments are to be made.

Earlier, Court had directed State authorities to complete the ‎recruitment process in all districts within a period of two months. ‎