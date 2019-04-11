About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 11, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

HC directs Secy YSS to facilitate sports facilities in State

 In connection with the intensification and expansion of sports facilities and infrastructure in the State, the High Court on Wednesday directed Secretary Youth Services and Sports to draft out a plan for consultation of coaches in order to facilitate the sports facilities in the State.
The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan directed the Secretary YSS to convene a meeting with all stake holders and draft out a plan for consultation of coaches in order to facilitate the sports facilities in the state.
The Court while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) directed Secretary YSS to consult Finance Department and examine all the aspects including infrastructure and expenditure as also for the process of selection of coaches so that the proper training can be provided to those who are taking part in various sports.
In this regard, government is under direction to prioritize the selection process of 3000 posts of Rehber-e-Khel sanctioned for various districts of the state.
Earlier, the Court had directed the State authorities to complete the ‎recruitment process in all districts within a period of two months.

Court also directed the State government to overcome all deficiencies as pointed out in the response filed by Amicus Curie, Syed Faisal Qadri and Advocate Ateeb Kanth, revealing the pathetic state of affairs of the only Indoor Stadium in the city.
The report states that the gallery, corridors and the surrounding of the indoor stadium is in ramshackle mess as even windowpanes, glasses are broken down and the stairs including backside corridors haven't been cleaned for a long time.
It says that the indoor stadium is not “disabled” friendly as there is no ramp or other requisite facilities for specially-abled persons who may visit stadium or take part in sport like chess carom etc.
It said the washrooms/toilets which are four in number inside the indoor stadium are non functional rather defunct from the year 2014. Players and trainees have to use toilets which are outside the premises of indoor stadium.
With regard to lighting system in the stadium, report reveals that it is devoid of proper lighting system. “Only 12 lamps are placed inside such a huge stadium.”
On aspect of safety of the people, report says that despite having entry and exit point but “unfortunately stadium management throws open only entry point which can be precarious at the time of any untoward accident or mishap.”
Report says the stadium has no crowd safety as entry and exit points cannot cope with large number of persons besides cannot deal with any eventuality.
Moreover, the stadium has no exhaust mechanism and the air conditioners /heating system is defunct since years together, says the report.
It is further submitted that indoor stadium offers only five to six sport rest of the sport is unavailable or is not being imparted.
“Indoor stadium has only 4 small badminton courts which too do not have proper/modern /updated flooring as was stated by manager of the stadium,” the report states.
It said that there is no first aid facility in the indoor stadium which is a prerequisite of any sports stadium.
In this regard, the Court had directed all the parties to have a joint meeting in order to seek out the lack of basic facilities in sports infrastructure.

 

;