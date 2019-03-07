HC directs Secy Education to submit report

March 07, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court Wednesday directed Commissioner Secretary Education department to submit report with regard to fixing of fee structure and teacher-pupil ratio in the tuition centers.

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar while hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on illegal and unregistered Private Tuition Centers across the state, directed the Commissioner Secretary Education department to submit his report to the compilation made by the petitioner counsel with regard to teacher student ratio and also the fee structure fixed in the tuition centers.

The direction came after the petitioner counsel submitted that there was no proper check of illegal coaching centres and no student ratio or fee structure has been revealed by these centers. The court was informed that these unregistered coaching centers were unabated.

The petition was filed in the year 2016 before the Court seeking closing down of all the illegal and unregistered private tuition centers in the valley. Thereafter the scope of the said PIL was extended across the State.

Subsequently, the Court formed a high level panel headed by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir with Director School Education and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir as its members, asking them to close down all the unregistered coaching centers. Later, directions were issued for Jammu division also.

Today the petitioner counsel informed the Court that despite repeated directions, the authorities have passed various orders which do not meet with the directions passed by the Court from time to time.

He said that certain issues like student-teachers ratio in the coaching centers has not been addressed in tune with court orders.

Court also directed the Commissioner Education to respond to the inspection reports of Judges’ committee for taking necessary remedial measures about the issue of unregistered centers.

Earlier, Court had directed the judges’ committee to inspect all the coaching/tuition centres and find out whether the undertakings given before it were correct and whether these coaching centres have compiled with the J&K Regulation of Private Tuition Centres Rules of 2010.