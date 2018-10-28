HC directs Registrar Judicial to verify documents from Apollo clinic

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Oct 27:
Repeating its previous order in an acid attack case, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed the Registrar Judicial to forward the documents, pertaining to the treatment being received by the acid attack victim, Sehar Nazir at Apollo Cosmetic Clinics, to the clinic for verification.
The division bench comprising of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Alok Aradhe Saturday directed the Registrar Judicial to remind the Apollo Speciality Hospital, Sankara Nethrlaya, with regard to the verification of documents and forward the status report to this court.
The victim is given liberty by the court to point out the documents which are to be forwarded by the Registrar Judicial to the Apollo Cosmetic Clinics.
The court directed the Registrar Judicial to seek the assistance of the Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority with regard to verification of the documents.
The court said that documents shall be sent through registered speed post and a scanned copy thereof be sent by e-mail as well.
The victim Sehar Nazir, a law student, who appeared before the division bench, informed the court that she receives ophthalmic treatment from Apollo Speciality Hospital, Sankara Nethrlaya besides she receives the treatment for plastic surgery at Apollo Cosmetic Clinics, Sathyadev Avenue, Chennai.
Sehar informed the court that the Apollo Speciality Hospital, Sankara Nethrlaya, has sent its verification report.
The court observed that the verification report is not on record and appears to have not been received by the Registry as yet.
“We find in our order dated 24th August 2018 as well as 15th October 2018 that no reference is made to the Apollo Cosmetic Clinics, where-from the victim is receiving the plastic surgery treatment,” the court said.
In its previous hearing, the court has ordered that the documents pertaining to the treatment being received by the victim at Apollo Cosmetic Clinics along with the copies of orders dated 24th August 2018 and 15th October 2018 be forwarded by the Registrar Judicial to the said clinic for it to carry out the verification in terms of orders dated 24th August 2018 and 15th October 2018.
Earlier, the court had directed the state government to pay an amount of Rs 6, 98241 to the victim’s father which he has spent for cornea transplantation surgery of her daughter.
The court had also directed the government to pay an additional amount of Rs 7 lakh to the victim for facial reconstruction surgery.
The court had directed the Registry to send all the medical bills and documents to hospitals wherein the victim was operated on, for the verification of documents submitted before the court.
The victim had informed the court that she underwent 19 surgeries in the past four years and could not take her law exams besides her father had also suffered a heart attack during these terrible years.
On December 1, 2014, Sehar Nazir, a student of Law College at Nowshera, was attacked by two car-borne youths with acid, outside her college in Srinagar.