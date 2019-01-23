HC directs police to provide protection to the rape victim, family

Syed Rukaya:Srinagar:
In connection with rape case of minor girl from Ramban district, the High Court on Monday directed police authorities to provide protection to the rape victim as well as her family, after ascertaining the requirement of the same.
The Court issued notice to the respondents and directed them to file their response within two weeks of time. The Court listed the matter on 18thFebruary 2019.
Soon after the one-year completion of infamous Kathua gang-rape-cum-murder, another minor girl from nomadic Bakarwal community from Ramban district along with her family turned up in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, seeking justice.
In this regard, a petition was moved by the girl’s family at J&K High Court in Srinagar through their counsel, Advocate Bilal Ahmed Khan. The petition has cited threats to the family from the accused in the case.
The petition states that on September 14 last year, the minor girl from the nomadic Bakarwal community moved out of her house to collect water from a tubewell that was 100 meters away from her home.
“While she was collecting water, the accused namely Mohammad Rafiq, son of Mohammad Qasim, with aid and assistance from his brother namely Ghulam Hassan, who is an Army man, and another person namely Mohammad Yaseen took the minor to an isolated place where she was raped by the accused Mohammad Rafiq and thereafter the minor was kept in isolated house and threatened to not to disclose it to anyone, otherwise they will kill her,” it reads.
Out of fear, the victim had initially kept quiet but on December 15, 2018, the 16-year old minor girl revealed her ordeal after realising that she was three months’ pregnant. The girl was made to undergo an abortion, with doctors saying the pregnancy put her life at risk.
The petition further states that father of the minor had approached police station, Ramban, for lodgement of an FIR “but the police authorities refused to do so.” It also states that the family and the minor are receiving threats from the accused as his brother has influence on police.
“The family has also been threatened in case they move to court for justice,” the petition states.
Earlier, massive protests erupted in Ramsoo area on Srinagar-Jammu highway against the rape of Muslim girl. The protesters had alleged that police was going slow with the investigation. They also alleged that the rape was yet another attempt to remove Muslims from Jammu, which was also allegedly the motive behind the Kathua rape and murder last year.
Former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti termed the case of minor girl as “blood-curdling” and “disturbing” and urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to ensure that the culprits are punished.
“What can be more blood curdling & disturbing than a case where a 13-year old minor girl was gang-raped in Ramsoo & is now 3 months into her pregnancy. But instead of public outrage, questions will swirl about the caste and religion of this innocent child and her rapists (sic),” Mufti had tweeted.