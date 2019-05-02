About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 02, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

HC directs police to arrest couple for misleading court

 The High Court on Wednesday directed police to arrest a couple for misleading the Court by wrongly stating that they have been married since October last.

The couple, who approached the court for protection through Counsel Aasif Irshad initially filed a petition stating that they have performed marriage in October 2018.

The Court of Justice Tashi Rabstan after perusing the documents and putting a query to girl, directed Station House Officer, Sheergarhi Srinagar, to enquire into the matter and take action against the parties under rules and file compliance by 3 May.

The Court directed that the couple be produced before Court by next date of hearing.

On being asked if she was married as was mentioned in the petition, the female deposed that the marriage is yet to be performed but “they are going to marry”.
She couldn’t answer the queries when the court asked further questions.

Senior Additional Advocate General, BA Dar stated before the Court that stern action be taken against the Couple as they not only mislead the Court but also filed frivolous petition before the Court.

The Court strongly noted that to throttle such practices it is important to take stern action. The Court after perusing the Nikah Nama recorded in the order that as per the version the Nikah has been solemnized on 15 October 2018 but it doesn't disclose the name of Cleric.
“Not only this, Mehar has been fixed at Rs 60,000 and Rs 20,000 has been reflected paid to the girl. Then balance Mehar which ought to have been shown as Rs 40000 has been startlingly shown as Rs 20,000. This envelopes that Nikah Nama is under cloud,” Justice Rabstan remarked.

Justice Tashi Rabstan directed Incharge Security High Court, Srinagar, to handover female to police station Women's Wing, Rambagh Srinagar and boy to SHO, Sheergarhi, Srinagar, forthwith.
The petition filed by the couple through Counsel Aasif Irshad states that the petitioners were legally married according to Muslim Shariat on 15th October 2018 and they are living as husband and wife.

 

