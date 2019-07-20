HC directs LAWDA to submit mapping details of houseboats at Dal Lake

July 20, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Friday directed Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) to submit the mapping and details of houseboats which are anchored in the Dal Lake.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed LAWDA authorities to provide the details of registered and unregistered houseboats before the Court by next date of hearing.

The bench asked State counsel, Additional Advocate General, Bashir Ahmad Dar to inform the Court “where, how and when” rehabilitation of Dal dwellers takes place.

Dar informed the Court that the relocation of Dal dwellers in under process and will inform the Court about the same by next date of hearing.

Court also observed to Vice Chairman LAWDA to beautify the pavements alongside the lake.

Earlier, Court had directed the state government and LAWDA to immediately assess the optimum number of houseboats which could be permitted to be anchored in the Dal Lake.

The court had said that if the existing number of houseboats is beyond the ideal number, then the registrations/ licences of houseboats which lapse should not be renewed.

The court directed LAWDA to identify houseboats which are anchored illegally in the Dal Lake and forthwith stop their operation and remove them from the lake.

The court had also directed that each houseboat to be fitted with bio-digesters and the effluents from the bio-digesters to be further treated to fully comply with State Environmental norms.

“The steps in this regard have been initiated by the State Government. The most suited model which is efficient, cost effective and easy to be maintained should be procured at the earliest,” the court had said.

The Court was hearing a 16-year-old Public Interest Litigation on protection and conservation of Dal Lake.

