HC directs Govt to withhold salary of CE I&FC for contempt of court

May 28, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Due to violation of previous Court directions, the High Court on Monday directed State government to withheld the salary of the Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department, Kashmir, till further orders.

The Court of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey said since there is no compliance filed by the respondents, it is directed that the release of pay shall be stopped in favour of the Chief Engineer, I&FC Department, till further orders.

Justice Magrey also directed Commissioner Secretary I&FC Department, to report compliance by Monday failing which same orders will be followed in his case.

In 2015, a contempt petition was filed by Tahira Bano, through counsel B.A Zargar seeking implementation of the Court judgement passed four and half years back on 24 December 2014.

Despite passing of four and half years, the government is yet to implement the said judgement leaving litigant to suffer. The petitioner in her contempt petition had prayed that the respondents be punished for the contempt of Court. A notice in this regard was issued to respondents on 28 December 2015.

The State counsel representing respondents, on 16 April 2016, had sought two weeks time to file statement of facts.

On 7 May 2016, the State counsel submitted statement of facts before the Court which according to Court revealed that the respondents evaded to implement the order while waiting for the decision of the Letters Bench in the appeal.

In this regard, the counsel was further granted time to submit compliance before framing rule against the respondents.

While taking up the matter today, Court said that during these four years, as and when this contempt was taken up, the approach of the State counsel was to delay the implementation citing pendency of time-barred appeal along with condonation of delay application and thereafter a Review petition was filed by the respondents.

After perusing the records, Justice Magrey said that the respondents on 6 August 2018 sought time to report compliance in Review Petition as well.

“Without going into the details of the orders passed from time to time it shall be relevant to take note of the order dated 11 March 2019 when the counsel appearing for the respondents sought time to either report orders of the Supreme Court in SLP claimed to have been filed by the State against the decision of this court or to submit the compliance,” Court remarked.

The court while noticing delay in implementation of the orders had granted further time to either submit the orders of the Supreme Court in their SLP having bearing on the decision of the contempt or to submit the compliance. Court remarked that more than two months have passed since, yet no response is filed.

The counsel representing the State submitted that the matter is under active consideration of the government i.e. Commissioner Secretary, I&FC Department, Civil Secretariat, Srinagar. Court listed the matter on 3 June 2019 and directed respondents to file compliance by Monday.