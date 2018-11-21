HC directs Govt to regulate coaching, tuition centres

Syed RukayaSrinagar,
Nov 20: High Court Tuesday directed the government to regulate all the registered coaching and tuition centres in the State.
Hearing PIL on coaching centers, the division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed the authorities to implement directions of the court and regulate all the registered coaching and tuition centers in the state.
The direction came after court heard the submissions made by counsel appearing in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL).
The counsel said despite various directions from the court, the unregistered coaching centers are mushrooming in the state.
“There is no proper check of illegal coaching centres. Besides, the coaching centers have not revealed the fee structure and student ratio,” he said.
Earlier, the court had constituted three-member committee headed by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir with Director School Education and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, as its members.
The committee was tasked to immediately close all unregistered tuition and coaching centers in the Valley.
The court had directed the committee to inspect all the coaching/tuition centers and find out whether the undertakings given in the court are correct and whether the coaching centers have compiled with the J&K Regulation of Private Tuition Centers Rules of 2010.
In order to secure interests of children, who are studying in unregistered coaching and tuition centers, the court had directed the owners and the authorized persons of these institutes not to operate their bank accounts.