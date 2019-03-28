HC directs Govt to provide status report on streamlining food Deptt

March 28, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

In connection to curb the food adulteration in Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court on Wednesday directed Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education (H&ME) to file an affidavit indicating therein how many appointments are in place, how many posts are vacant and how many are in pipeline for the Drugs and Food Safety department.

In this regard, the division bench of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Tashi Rabstan directed the Principal Secretary, H&ME to file a personal affidavit and status report within four-weeks’ time.

The Court also directed Secretary Service Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB) to immediately take steps with regard to the filling up of vacancies and ensure the selection of the posts if any referred by the H&ME department for the purpose of Drugs and Food Safety department.

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur said that it's not clear as how many posts are available in the department of Drugs and Food Safety and for strengthening the said department it is necessary to know how many posts are vacant, appointed or in the pipeline.

Court also directed the Finance Department to take final decision on the proposal submitted by H&ME department for strengthening and reorganization of department with regard to creation of certain posts for the Drugs and Food Safety department within four weeks.

Principal Secretary H&ME department, Atul Dulloo who along with Commissioner Secretary Food Safety, Secretary SSRB, and Secretary AIR Trainings appeared in person before the Court and submitted that the new proposal of 306 posts has been sent to Finance department for concurrence but the proposal is still pending before the said department.

The officers submitted that 21 designated officers at district level have been notified and 24 food safety officers have been appointed. It was also submitted by the officers that two food tribunals each at Kashmir and Jammu division has been set up.

When asked about the shortage of staff in the department, the officers admitted that there is shortage of staff and submitted that every effort is being made to look into the matter.

Principal Secretary, H&ME department, Atul Dulloo informed the Court that certain posts have been referred to SSRB to which the official of SSRB denied those facts.

Court in this regard rapped the authorities for communication gap and said that all the officers in the department are misguided and the real problem is not being addressed to them by their respective counsels.

Court also directed the Principal Secretary to emphasize on filling up of vacant posts as also those which have been required as crores of rupees have been spent on the labs and without manpower all the practice done is of no consequence.

Meanwhile, Amicus Bashir Ahmad Bashir informed the Court that no substantial steps are being taken to appoint a technical and non-technical staff in food safety labs.

He submitted that for operating mobile food testing labs there is shortage of drivers and food analysts.

To which State counsel, Additional Advocate General Shah Aamir submitted that the orders have been complied with and government is taking steps to address these deficiencies in the department. In the meantime, Court dispensed with the personal appearance of officers for next date of hearing.