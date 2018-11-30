HC directs Govt to provide all possible facilities to JK’s transgender community

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday directed government to ensure that the medical treatment and protection facilities be provided to transgender community of the state.
The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar observed that the transgender community of the state is facing extreme conditions and they have every right of having all the facilities.
The court while hearing Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with regard to provide constitutional rights and for the welfare of transgender community of the J&K state, directed the state authorities to provide all the facilities to the transgender community as they too have every right of having these facilities.
The division bench directed the state government to apply and adopt the models if such models exist in other states and countries so that the necessary care is provided to the said community. The directions came after one of the petitioners, Aijaz Ahmad Bund, informed the court that transgender community in the state are facing discrimination and the lack of facilities are adding more woes to them.
Citing an example before the court of the recent incident regarding the difficulties and discrimination faced by transgender woman, he said that on 25thNovember early in the morning they (petitioners) received a call about a transgender woman, who has been abandoned by family and was lying on the road in the open sky. “With the intervention of concerned police station and state we were able to move the person (woman) to hospital and hospital administration was reluctant in receiving the patient, somehow we ensured that the preliminary care is provided to the person but just after one day, I received the calls from the hospital administration to remove the person and on next day we got a message that the person (woman) is missing from the hospital. So there are people who are dying on the roads and no one is caring about them and how long we should wait for the policies meant for them,” the petitioner, Aijaz Bund said.
He submitted there was no media coverage on this particular incident and “no one bothers about transgender because they don’t fit any batch in that normative discourse of male and female. Even police refused to register the complaint just on the context with what will happen, “agar humne isko laaya bi, hum kahan rakhe ge yahaan par.”
The petitioner further submitted before the court that the state is lacking shelter homes and no exclusive schemes for transgender community is existing in J&K as compared to other states, where certain models are existing and adopted. He said that they have already submitted certain recommendations based on certain ground realities and according to the analysis done by the petitioners on various schemes and policies which are existing nationally and internationally.
He further submitted that there were certain loopholes in the previous draft framed by the respondents and rued, “I don’t understand why theses departments are causing unnecessary delay in framing these policies.” The state counsel representing Law Department, Asif Ahmad Bhat submitted before the court that the policy to provide the constitutional rights stands framed and the policy is pending with Law Department for vetting. He further said that the policy was already framed but the petitioners raised objections then they had to re-draft it. Earlier, the court was informed by the state counsel representing Social Welfare Department (SWD), BA Dar that the policy has been recasted by the SWD and the policy will be sent to the Law Department for its approval. The Public Interest Litigation filed by Aijaz Ahmad Bund and others, seeking framing up of programs ensuring the social economic and political inclusion and rehabilitation of transgenders in the state. It also seeks a provision of social security including a monthly welfare fund for transgenders so that no transgender is subjected to any form of discrimination, injustice or violence.
The court had passed the direction after petitioner Aijaz Ahmed Bund informed court that as the per 2011 census, more than 4,000 transgenders live in Kashmir and face marginalisation and disownment by their families. Bund submitted that transgender people face difficulty in accessing facilities in every sphere from education to health care as there is no option for the third gender available on most forms.
Previously, the court directed the state government to take a fresh census of transgenders in the state within a timeline and specifying their geographical distribution so that they can be brought into the mainstream.