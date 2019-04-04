HC directs Govt to prepare list of officers for induction in IFS

April 04, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court has directed State government to notify ‘State Forest Service’ as required in terms of Rule 2(g)(I) of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) (Recruitment) Rules, 1966 read with Regulation 5 of the IFS (appointment by promotion) Regulations,1966 and to consider the petitioners as members of said Forest Service.

The Court also directed the State to prepare a list of suitable officers for induction into IFS by promotion in accordance with IFS (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1966 after notification of ‘State Forest Service’ within a period of eight weeks.

The petitioners have challenged the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 1994 as framed vide SRO 158 of 1994.

Petition says that the J&K Wildlife (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules,1994 as framed vide SRO 158 of 1994 puts a complete embargo on future promotion of the petitioners and the fate of the petitioners is sealed for all time to come.

Petitioners have prayed that the Rules framed in terms of SRO 158 of 1994 to the extent same does not provide for promotion to the petitioners are required to be declared as ultravires to the Constitution

The petitioners have pleaded that the post of Assistant Wildlife Warden is a single cadre post having no promotional avenues, therefore, the State government is legally obliged to create promotional avenues for the petitioners having regard to its constitutional obligations expressed under Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India.

They further pleaded that the promotion being a condition of service and “having regard to the requirement thereof, there has to be rules of recruitment governing the service conditions of the petitioners which must provide avenues for promotion.”

The petitioners had sought that respondents be directed to amend the J&K Forest (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 1970 and thereto incorporate the post of Assistant Wildlife Warden as category “K” in clause II of Schedule I appended to the said Rules and provide for filing of 20% posts of Deputy Conservator of Forests by promotion from category “K”.

Petitioners had also prayed that respondents be directed to consider case of the petitioners for promotion to the post of Deputy Conservator of Forests retrospectively from the date petitioners have completed the requisite six years service as that of Assistant Wildlife Warden.

The Court in this regard remarked that the mechanism adopted by the respondents for promoting only the members of Forest Gazetted Service to Indian Forest Service appears to be wholly arbitrary, illogical and unjust.

“No justification is left with the respondents to deprive other wings of the Forest Service including the petitioners from consideration zone. By their abstinence to take definite, positive and prompt stand for constitution of State Forest Service as meant by Rule 2(g)(i) of the Indian Forest Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1966,” Court said.

Court also turned down the plea of respondents that the petitioners cannot agitate their grievance now when they were conscious of the fact that there were no promotion avenues available when the rules were framed in 1994.

Court further noted in the order that since State Forest Service has not been constituted till date and same needs to be constituted on priority.