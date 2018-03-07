HC directs Govt to prepare DPR for inflow channels, retention ponds

Insha LatiefSrinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court directed State government to prepare the detailed project report for inflow channels and retention ponds.
The division bench comprising Chief justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey passed the orders to Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) after a taking suggestion from Amicus Curae, advocate Zaffar Shah.
While watching the digital presentation showing work done by LAWDA authorities in cleaning up the water channels. Advocate Shah said, “Cleaning won’t do the whole job, the walls should be created so as to prevent the soil erosion and entering of other matter into the channels.”
The court said that the embankment should be fortified to prevent soil erosion and also to ensure that the hydraulic flow of water is maintained.
The court was further informed that the use of Geo-synthetic solution can be made for delineating the boundaries of Rakhi Arth, Khushalsar, Gilsar, Anchar Lake along with Brari Nambal Langoon.
Geo-synthetic solution involves the use of geo-synthetic bag which creates natural embankments by settling down of silt.
VC LAWDA submitted that on 19 February, a proposal for setting of Geo-synthetic solution was submitted to Finance Commissioner for demarcating of the boundaries of the lakes and lagoon.
The court directed government to expedite the process for approval of the proposal.
In so far as the creation of public awareness is concerned, the LAWDA through its status report indicated that a contract has been given to private company and they will start the program once the school opens after winter vacations.
Silent features for the awareness program are sensitization the people through their participation, door to door campaign, Nutak Natak, anchor scheme, dialogue theme, question/answer session and social act.
Earlier also, on 4-March-2018, one such program had been launched, the court was told.
Advocate Shah suggested that government should consider two weeks in a year for cleaning of all the lakes. “An intensive program where students and other people would participate so that tourists would also be careful about the cleanliness of the lakes,” said Advocate Shah.
The court directed LAWDA to observe two weeks in a year as Lakes Conservation Weeks. “This is a very valid suggestion. We direct LAWDA to consider 2nd week of May and 1st week of October as Lakes Conservation Weeks,” ordered the court
For the smooth functioning of Dal Lake project, the court had directed Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) to meet every month.
The court was informed today that the Scientific Advisory Committee is not complying with the court orders.
6th meeting of the Committee which was scheduled to be held on end of February hasn’t taken place yet because most of the officials were out of state.
Now the meeting has been scheduled in the third week of March.
Earlier, the LAWDA informed the court that it had submitted the proposal for shifting of houseboats to Dole Demb of Dal Lake to Housing and Urban Development Department.
“The project is to be funded by Central Government and state has to pursue the matter vigorously so that the DPR are examined,” said the court
However, the court made it clear that the revised DPR should not come in the way for already utilized funds.
Till now, Housing and Urban Development Department has released 8.40 crores out of 29.26 crore. The department was asked to release rest of the funds for Dole Demb project
Regarding the regularization of the staff of LAWDA, the court was told that the proposal has been received and is being examined. The court granted 8 weeks to complete the process.
