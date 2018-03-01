HC directs Govt to introduce gender option for transgenders

Insha LatiefSrinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to introduce the option for specifying the gender of the transgender community in the application forms for both the private and public institutions.
The division bench comprising Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey directed department of Social Welfare to introduce the gender option for the community within a week.
Passing the orders, the bench maintained that if state will fail to do so “the court will pass interim judgment.”
The court made the judgment after it was informed by petitioner, Dr Aijaz Bund, that for applying in various state institutions, the transgender community has to register themselves as males as option for their gender is not yet included in the application forms.
“I request for the recognition of transgender as idiosyncratic third gender beyond heteronormative dichotomy of male and female in all institutions of state, both private and public,” Aijaz said.
He also requested for the inclusion of the community in educational, employment and other service application forms. Advocate Hashim Hussain representing department of Social Welfare said that the department has provided facilities to the community.
Aijaz also submitted that the transgender people don’t possess election card and identity card. “If anyone owns the card, it identifies them as males. How can they avail the benefits provided by Government when they are not recognized,” he said.
On 19 December 2017, the petitioner submitted the state draft policy was not based on Supreme Court’s National Legal Services Authority of India (NALSA) judgment.
“The draft is completely silent on the reservations in employment and education. There should also be a police station or police unit dealing exclusively with the issues of transgender people as they are subjected to abuse within and outside the family,” was one of the objections.
The court had asked the petitioner to file the objections and also asked the Law department to file the responses and indicate as to whether any objections have been incorporated in the said policy within the time of two weeks.
Advocate Hashim requested more time for the completion of the process and the court granted him one week time.
The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking rights of transgender. The PIL was initiated by Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Bund, Enus Shafi and Farah Ashraf.
