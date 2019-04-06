HC directs Govt to furnish report on implementation of SWM in Sonmarag

April 06, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Friday directed government to inform the court in detail about the implementation of Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules of 2016 on ground level in Sonmarag.

Court also directed government to inform the Court regarding the steps taken for notifying the SWM bylaws.

The division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Tashi Rabstan directed the State to file an affidavit indicating there in the implementation of SWM rules of 2016 on ground level.

The direction came after the amicus to the PIL advocate Nadeem Qadri pointed out that the rules are already existing and the authorities be asked as to what steps they have taken to implement these rules till date.

State counsel B A Dar informed the court that as per the previous directions of the court, the SWM bylaws have been notified as also the action plan of those bylaws are ready but those could not be filed on time as the authorities were engaged with upcoming parliamentary elections.

The counsel representing Srinagar Municipal Corporation informed the court that the status report with regard to information about the details of expenditure of funds on awareness programmes on SWM is already on record Court after hearing the counsels directed the counsel appearing on behalf of Union of India to submit a report about release of funds on SWM in the state.

Court also granted two weeks time to BA Dar and directed him to place the notified SWM bylaws and action plan before the court by next date hearing.

In previous hearing, court had sought report from the Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) about the implementation of the schemes besides a report about the amount spent, the steps taken for the public awareness on SWM.