HC directs Govt to furnish jail manual

April 09, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Monday granted state government final opportunity to finalize and place jail manual before court by next date of hearing.

The direction came after State counsel B A Dar informed court that due to upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the JK Home department is going busy with the arrangements and the Jail Manual which stands almost finalized couldn’t be placed before court.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan after being informed directed Authorities to place the Jail Manual before court by or before next date of hearing without any fail.

The Chief Justice remarked that for safeguarding rights of jail inmates, it is necessary and important to implement jail manual in letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, senior counsel Mian Qayoom attracted the attention of court to an incident of Central Jail Srinagar where it was alleged that some prisoners were being shifted at night leading to hue and cry.

The senior counsel informed the court that the police administration used pellets and bullets. “Also, two people have received bullet injuries which are totally against law on ground.”

On the other hand, state counsel B A Dar informed court that the prisoners were not shifted but they were asked to move other barrack for renovation purpose.

He submitted that the prisoners around 542 in number came out and started pelting stones, compelling police to use fire in defence.

The court after hearing the counsels called for report within two weeks into the incident.

Also, Superintendent Central Jail, Srinagar was directed to ensure medical examination of ailing/injured prisoners and file report within one week.

Counsel Mian Qayoom also informed court that jail inspection/jail visits are not being taken regularly as already directed by Apex Court. “Despite of many directives, the regular monthly inspections are not being taken,” he said.

Hearing the counsel, the court directed all Principal District Judges to ensure inspection of Jails and file report within two weeks.

Meanwhile, Amicus, in the case, G R Tantray informed court that on 5 September, 2018 court directed state to file a report in a case of a prisoner, who was forced by the jail authorities to remain naked, “but state authorities have failed to file any such report before court.”

In this regard, Srinagar Principal District Judge and the chairperson of District Legal Service Authority were directed by the Court to file report into this issue at the earliest.