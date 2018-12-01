HC directs Govt to finalize drug de-addiction policy

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday directed State Government to finalize drug de-addiction policy immediately to curb the drug menace which has been looming large in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sindhu Sharma passed the direction after state counsel Aamir Shah informed court that draft drug de-addiction policy has been framed by the authorities.
He further informed the court that the authorities have sought comments from general public to finalize the policy.
“As soon as this process will be completed, the drug de-addiction policy will be finalized accordingly,” he said.
In August this year, Chief Secretary, BVR Subramanyam had called for framing drug de-addiction policy to review the follow-up action taken by the state government on the directions of J&K High Court passed in OWP (PIL) 397 of 2005.
“As policy stands drafted, the finalization of the policy should be done in no time”, the court directed.
The draft policy that was submitted by the authorities reveals that drug de-addiction centers should be integrated with the main hospitals to facilitate de-stigmatization of treatment process that occurs when centers are established in isolation.
The policy makers submitted that it is evident from past experiences that isolation leads to increased stigmatization and feelings of shame and exclusion, which impedes case finding and makes treatment difficult, “The de-addiction centers be integrated with the hospitals not only functionally but also geographically”, the policy reveals.
It was also recommended in the policy that de-addiction centers at the Medical College level should provide harm reduction services wherever indicated.
The policy states that the staff for model de-addiction centers has also been recommended, which at minimum must be manpower with a Psychiatrist from MCI recognized institution, a clinical Psychologist with RCI recognized degree, a Social Worker, a nurse, a Pharmacist etc.
The draft also pointed out that there is need to have special cells dedicated to drug menace, and J&K Police, Security and Intelligence wing and Crime branch need to work in tandem with Nodal Centers by deputing adequate personnel to for training.
It further states that the Monitoring Committee for implementation of the policy will be a state level committee headed by Chief Secretary and will have administrative secretary of the department of H&ME as the Vice Chairman and administrative secretaries of Law, Education, Social welfare, Youth Services & Sports, Director SKIMS, IG Crime and Excise Commissioner will be its members.
The court on a previous hearing had directed the government to revisit the phenomenon of drug addiction, treatment and control of drugs entering the state in a comprehensive manner.
Court pressed upon government to adopt the methods adopted by other states and countries for establishment of de-addiction and rehabilitation centers.
The court had observed that it was the duty of the government to check the menace of drug addiction and thus eradicate the root cause of various problems.
“The issue related to the drug addiction, which impacts the citizens of the state, will have to be considered on the special platform, keeping in light the matter adopted by other states in so far as the establishment of drug de-addiction centres for rehabilitation of the victims is concerned,” the court had said.
The litigation points out that drug addiction in the state has resulted in a very grim situation for want of proper facilities like de-addiction centres and other treatment services as per the needs pointed out by research and legal provisions.
The court had also observed that in so far as the establishment of drug de-addiction centres for the victims’ rehabilitation is concerned, and in view of the experience gathered from other states and also from various international forums dealing with drug addiction, it was the duty of the government to revisit the social malady.
Earlier, the court after examining the status report filed by the Principal Secretary department of Health and Medical Education observed that since 2005 the authorities have not been able to draft a policy regarding drug menace and termed the act unfortunate.
