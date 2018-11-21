HC directs govt to file status report on maintenance

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Nov 20:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday directed state counsel B A Dar to file the status report with regard to the maintenance of Hirpora Wildlife Sanctuary situated in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
The court while taking strong note of the leniency adopted by the Chief Wild Warden and state counsel BA Dar for failing to file the status report as directed by the court in its previous hearing, directed them to file the report within two weeks time.
Hearing Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar took strong note of not following the previous court directions by the authorities, directed the Chief Wild Warden to appear before the court on next date of hearing in case they fail to file the report with regard to the maintenance of Hirpora Wildlife Sanctuary on next date of hearing.
After failing to file the status report, the state counsel sought two weeks time which was granted by the court.
Earlier, the court had directed the Chief Wildlife Warden to file status report and place the same before the court.
The PIL was filed by a group of lawyers; advocate Bakhat Parvaiz, advocate Sameer-ul-Hamid Dar, advocate Khursheed Ahmed Dar, advocate Rayees Ali and advocate Junaid Rashid.
In the petition, they plead that the preservation of animal species including the Himalayan Brown Bear, Himalayan Black Bear, Musk Deer, Leopard, Tibetan Wolf, Himalayan Palm Civet and around 50 individuals of the critically endangered Pir Panjal Markhor, besides 130 bird species, are found in the sanctuary.
“Government should start the investigation and should take stern actions against the contractors engaged in laying 400KV D/C Transmission Line through the sanctuary, file status report regarding the damage done to the species,” reads the petition.
Petitioners have prayed for immediate steps for the conservation and preservation of Hirpora Sanctuary in district Shopian from illegal and unlawful blasting and heavy machinery being carried out by Sterlite Power Grid Ltd Channi Himmat, Chief Operating Officer Uttar Pradesh and Project Director Vinay Constructions Channi Himmat Jammu for laying 400 KV transmission line from Samba to Amargarh under NRSSS project.
The petition reads that the company was supposed to lay the power line and erect towers in the Wildlife sanctuary on the condition that the work should be done manually so as to avoid damage to the flora and fauna of the area but it has used heavy machinery for the purpose.
During the 2016 uprisings, the company took advantage and violated the orders of Supreme Court. The company has used heavy machines to carry out illegal blasting in the sanctuary. The illegal blasting has destroyed the property in the surrounding areas.
The Company had to pay a penalty of 2.47 crores on the estimation done by a committee constituted by the government, “but has not paid any fine and is continuing blasting and has erected towers with the help of heavy machines,” PIL states.
As per the previous directions, a status report filed by State of Jammu and Kashmir through Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Power Development Department, Development Commissioner (Power) J&K and Chief Engineer, Systems and Operations, Kashmir have submitted before court that “other than placing indents for land, we are in no way associated or involved with the construction of the project. It is the union of India under whose supervision the construction of the project is being carried out.”
Earlier, Advocate Parvaiz informed the court that according to survey conducted by Wildlife Trust of India, there is 50 per cent decline in the population of endangered Pir Panjal Markhor from 70 in 2003-2004 to 35 in 2013-2014.
“The 341 sq km (sanctuary) which is already under stress with the construction of Mughal Road has led to a severe decline in the population of Markhor,” he said.
Advocate Parvaiz argued that for laying a transmission tower in plain areas, the total cost is around 2 lakhs but at the same time raising a tower at a slope reaches up to 20 lakhs. If the construction is done manually, then it will cost several lakhs of money.