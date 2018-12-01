HC directs Govt to file status report

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
In connection to an alleged incident of abandonment and trafficking of an infant, Jammu and Kashmir High Court directed the state government to file the status report with regard to the welfare and well being of the infant.
The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed the concerned police stations to precede their investigation in this matter in accordance with law.
The directions came after the court was informed that the status report stands filed by the Station House Officer, Police Station, Magam as well as by Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar. State counsel, senior Additional Advocate General BA Dar informed the court that an order has been passed by Child Welfare Committee and sought time to file the status report regarding the welfare and well being of the infant.
The court while observing that the case also involves the life of an infant baby granted time to state counsel BA Dar and directed him to file the status report by next date of hearing. Court listed the matter on 11th February 2019.
Earlier, instant petition was filed by Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Budgam before High Court on an alleged incident of abandonment and Trafficking of an infant, born of an alleged victim of rape at Classic Hospital, Hyderpora, Srinagar. The court had directed the Director General of Police, J&K to file the status report in the matter.
The issue came to light when CWC, Budgam informed the police about the incident and later the matter was forwarded to Superintendent of Police, South Zone, Srinagar. In this regard, a case was registered bearing FIR No. 01/2018 in Police Station, Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Srinagar under section 317 & 370 RPC.
The state through its counsel BA Dar had informed the court during the investigation of the case Investigating Officer visited Classic Hospital and prepared site plan, recorded statement of some witnesses and seized IPD file from the said hospital besides statements from the members of CWC were also recorded during the investigation of the case.
He also informed that during investigation it came to fore that baby was recovered by CWC and was subsequently handed over to authorities of G.B Panth Children Hospital Sonwar Srinagar for care and protection.
Dar informed the court that during investigation, section 317, 370 has been made out against the accused persons, who are involved in the commission of crime.
As per the counsel, the accused persons, namely Afrooza W/o Bashir Ahmad Lone R/o Pehteh Makhama Magam District Budgam, Bashir Ahmad Lone R/o Pehteh Makhama Magaam Budgam, Maryam Begum W/o Mohammad Qasim R/o Magam (04) Ferooz Ahmad Shah Security Guard L.D Hospital R/o Asham Sumbal, Shahzad Ahmad and Sofiya Begum W/o Shahzad Ahmad R/o Nagrota Jammu, are evading their arrests. While the accused persons namely Maryam and Feroz Ahmad Shah have approached Court of 2nd Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar through their counsel for obtaining anticipatory bail in which the said court had directed SHO P/s AHTU to submit report regarding the issue which has been forwarded to Court for further necessary action.
