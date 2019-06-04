HC directs Govt to file response over changing PMBJP guidelines

June 04, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Monday directed State government to file response in view of why they have issued guidelines in contravention to centrally sponsored scheme - Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojna (PMBJP).

Court sought response from government for issuing guidelines and modifying the Central scheme which the petitioner counsel, Mohsin Qadri submitted is not permissible.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed respondents to positively examine the grievance of the petitioner.

Earlier, a litigation was moved by Muzaffar Hussain Bhat, through Advocate Mohsin Qadri, seeking the implementation of the PMBJP scheme, having special project and package from the Prime Ministry towards the weaker section of the ailing and unhealthy population of the country, who are not in a position to procure the medicines on the sky high and exorbitant pricing of the medicines especially the lifesaving medicines.

The petitioner counsel submitted that the said scheme is almost made and applicable by all the states of the country except Jammu Kashmir for all “extraneous reasons and the prevalence of medical mafia over the scheme.”

The petitioner has sought a direction to respondents to implement the scheme and set up and reserve the space within the government hospitals at all levels in the JK. He has also requested that the respondents be directed to give wide publication of the scheme including its implementation and the process of making scheme functional.