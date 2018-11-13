HC directs Govt to file response

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday directed the State government to submit the response on the report filed by the Chief Secretary of the State with regard to the land acquisition scam in Pahalgam Golf Course.
While hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Pahalgam Golf Course land acquisition scam, the division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar observed that the state counsel has not submitted its response with regard to the compliance report filed by the Chief Secretary to the state counsel.
The bench directed the state counsel, M.A Chashoo to submit the response before the court with regard to the report within three weeks time.
The state counsel M.A Chashoo representing the Pahalgam Development Authority submitted before the court that he received the compliance report from the Chief Secretary and sought three weeks time to submit the response.
Meanwhile, the court granted three weeks time to the state counsel for filing their response and also appointed the counsel, Jawad Reshi for the beneficiaries, who were wrongly awarded for the acquired land.
The court directed the beneficiaries to submit their reply with regard to the misappropriation of funds and illegal sale of land by next date of hearing.
Earlier, the court had directed the Chief Secretary to file a compliance report with regard to the details as to how the officials had allegedly distributed compensation to people who had never provided any land for the project.
On June 06, 2018, the court in the first instance had asked for a comprehensive report from the Chief Secretary with the observation that further course of action would be decided as and when such response and report is filed by the Chief Secretary.
Observing the gravity of the case, in which corrective action is pending despite the court orders, the court had earlier asked that the case should be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probe to bring to justice the erring government functionaries and beneficiaries in the matter involving huge exchequer.
In its 2014 judgment, in petitions surrounding land acquisition for expansion of golf course at Pahalgam, the court had noted that land belonging to the state had been expropriated by changing the nature in disregard of the law and rules, certain lands already acquired by the state continued to be in the possession of private individuals and some persons had been allotted alternate lands in lieu of their portions of land, but entries in regard thereto had not been made in the revenue records.
Referring to the violation of court directions in a judgment passed in 2014, the court observed that the concerned functionaries did not take any remedial measures against the award with regard to land acquisition and, instead, waited for two months allowed by this Court in that regard to elapse.
“Thereafter, it appears, the Collector made certain References under Section 18 of the Land Acquisition Act. Two of these references have come to the notice of the undersigned, mention whereof would be made latter. It would first be appropriate to mention what was the matter and what had transpired during the hearing of the aforesaid seven writ petitions,” court had said.
The court also took note of the irregularities in the making of awards of compensation for the acquired land where higher rates were awarded to influential land owners, bureaucrats, political activists and businessmen.
The court had said it wanted to know as to who was or were the competent authority/authorities to take the follow up action and implement the common judgment of the court of 2014 in seven related writ petitions.
The court also wanted to know the course of action taken by the government to retrieve the Government money disbursed to persons not entitled to it whether under the orders of the civil court or otherwise.
The scam related to the misappropriation of funds and illegal sale of the land by revenue officials in famous tourist resort Pahalgam came to light in 2014. In this regard, a petition was filed by Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Mir, a resident of Laripora in Pahalgam in the high court through his council Parvez Imroz.
The petitioner had submitted that he had been wronged by the revenue officials, like other people of Pahalgam, that his land which is mortgaged with the bank has been grabbed by land mafia through fraudulent revenue records.
The petitioner, on behalf of people of Pahalgam through his council, informed the court that the entire land record has been changed fraudulently after revenue records were gutted in 1970 and 1983.
The counsel for the petitioner had informed the court that no action is being taken against the guilty and the practice continues, the Counsel said that even in one case the Crime Branch has filed FIR number 10/2010 under section 420, 468, 471, 120 B of RPC against this fraudulent sale deeds but the accused persons have not been punished and nobody knows what happened to that case.