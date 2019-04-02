About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 02, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

HC directs Govt to file counter affidavit in Veeri case

The High Court on Monday issued notice to state government with regard to the case of vice-president, Jamiat-Al-Hadees, Moulvi Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri—who has been detained under the provisions of Public Safety Act.
The Court of Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed State government through Principal Secretary to government, Home Department; District Magistrate Anantnag; Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag and Superintendent District Jail Kuthua, Jammu, to file the counter affidavit within four weeks of time. Court listed the matter on 1st May 2019.
The petition filed by the father of detainee through Advocate Shafkat Nazir states that the detainee has been implicated in FIR No. 17/2016, 228/2017 and 168/2018 of Police Station Bijbehara.
“The detainee despite being implicated in the substantive offences has been booked under the provisions of the Preventive Detention Law by the District Magistrate Anantnag,” it states.
It says that the impugned order of detention has been passed at the behest and instance of SSP Anantnag and the subjective satisfaction which is sine quo non for passing of the order of detention has been drawn by the SSP concerned and not by the District Magistrate Anantnag himself, “which is not permissible under law. The grounds are vague, irrelevant and nonexistent in the eyes of law.”
Petition says that the order of the detention is unconstitutional, illegal and bad in law. “The order of the detention has been passed in breach of the mandate of law as declared by the Supreme Court of India and by this Court.”
It reads that the detaining authority has not followed the procedural mandate as provided under article 22(5) of constitution of India.
The petitioner has sought that the order of detention passed by the District Magistrate Anantnag bearing order number 81/DMA/PSA/DET/2018 dated 12 March 2019 be quashed.
Jamiat-Al-Hadees vice-president Moulvi Mushtaq Veeri, a popular religious preacher from Veeri village of Bijbehara, was arrested from his home during a raid on February 22 after the government launched a crackdown on religious and political leaders of Kashmir. Initially, he was lodged at the Bijbehera police station but after his detention under the Public Safety Act on March 14, he was shifted to the Kathua jail in the Jammu region.

