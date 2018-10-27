HC directs Govt to ensure implementation of FSSA in JK

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday directed the government to ensure implementation of Food Safety and Standard Act and action taken report be submitted before the court in next hearing.
A division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Alok Aradhe issued an order and sought report from the state government with regard to implementation of Act within two weeks time.
The court also directed the concerned authorities to personally examine the matter and take necessary steps to prevent food adulteration besides to conduct trials of prosecutors in trial courts on fast track basis.
Amicus curie advocate Bashir Ahmad Bashir submitted before the court that the trail courts are taking the matter of food adulteration very lightly.
He also submitted that the trial against the defaulters (who sold adulterated food in the market) is not being conducted on fast track basis.
Advocate general, DC Raina informed the court that he will provide the status report and apprise the court with regard to trials of prosecutors besides will submit status report of implementing the Food Safety and Standard Act in next hearing.
Previously, the court had asked the food safety authorities to furnish a copy of Food Safety and Standard Act 2006 and rules of 2011 and explain the sealing powers of food units under this Act.
Court had directed the concerned authorities to submit the list of all registered and unregistered units operating in the State which are dealing with spice branding besides that, those units which are operating without any registration must be closed down and sealed forthwith.
Court had directed for swift action and control over food adulteration across the State and directed that all the Assistant Commissioners of Food shall submit the list of these units in respect of their districts before the court by next date.
Court also directed the authorities including SMC to take samples of food from vendors and directed for penal and preventive action
Court also directed Food Safety Commissioner and Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation and all Assistant Food Commissioners of all district to suggest plan of action for controlling food adulteration.
The amicus to the PIL Advocate Bashir had submitted before the court that as per reports 70 per cent of increase in cancer in the State is because of adulterated and substandard food which is supplied to the general masses. It is 100% lawlessness in the entire State, he submitted and the defaulters should be made accountable.
He had also informed the court that 80% roads are occupied by the street vendors who are selling uncovered, unhygienic food items to the public and authorities are watching as mute spectators.
Earlier in 2016, the High Court had taken suo-moto cognizance of news reports published in local daily on food adulteration and rising cancer incidence and treated these as a Public Interest Litigation.
The news reports stated that there was no scientific mechanism in place to test foods in Kashmir markets, including oil and milk. The reports also highlighted lack of infrastructure and manpower at the Valley’s lone Food Testing Laboratory in Srinagar. The PIL stated that uncovered and unhygienic food is being sold on streets by vendors and the authorities who pass off and on through these streets are watching the whole process as mute spectators.