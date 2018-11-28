HC directs Govt to ensure complete ban on plastic

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Owing to the sensitive ecology and preservation of the environment, Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to strictly ensure that there is a complete prohibition of plastic in the state.
Hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on maintenance of parks and gardens in the state, the division bench of Chief Justice Gitta Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar remarked that plastic should be stopped and the authorities shall ensure that in view of the ecological sensitivity there is no entry of plastic in the state.
It was directed by the court that the authorities must ensure that parks and gardens are well maintained. The court directed the authorities to file the report on the issue within six weeks of time.
While observing the court said that public spaces should be maintained at any cost so that recreational activities for children can take place.
The court also observed that parks and gardens prove beneficial in various aspects for the well being of nature as well as people.
The court recorded that all over the world parks and gardens act as a catalyst between nature and man and help people in soothing out their stress.
The state counsel Additional Advocate General, BA Dar informed the court that 80 percent parks and gardens are well maintained.
He said before the court that steps are being taken for the maintenance of rest of the parks as well.
The amicus curiae Syed Faisal Qadri, who was earlier directed by the court to physically inspect the identified parks and gardens, informed the court that out of eleven gardens identified by the state only nine were found to be gardens.
He submitted that before the court that he carried inspection of six gardens while the inspection of remaining three couldn't be taken by him because of the difficulty to locate these gardens.
After hearing the amicus curiae, the court directed Director Floriculture to assign an officer who can assist the counsel to take inspection of remaining gardens and directed that after inspection the counsel shall submit the report before the court by next date of hearing.
Earlier, the court passed the direction after amicus curiae, counsel Faisal Qadri submitted his report before court pointing out deficiencies related to maintenance of parks and gardens in the state.
The court said that any planning with respect to the creation of plant diversity be examined by the authorities.
Previously, the court has directed the government to file a report on whether the parks in Srinagar are adequate in terms of norms of any plan of the city.
The court had taken suo-moto cognizance of a letter by the former chief justice and incumbent chairperson of State Human Rights Commission Justice (Rtd.) Bilal Nazki regarding the need for earmarking areas for parks and green space in Srinagar city.
Taking the cognizance of lack of parks facilities in colonies and residential areas of Srinagar, the court had issued the notice to the Commissioner Secretary Tourism department, Director Floriculture, Secretary Housing and Urban Development department, VC SDA, Commissioner SMC, and DC Srinagar.