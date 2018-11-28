HC directs Govt to dismantle toilets on Jhelum banks

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
On the aspect of providing safe drinking water to the general masses, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday said the report filed by Pollution Control Board (PCB) reveals ‘sorry state of affairs’.
The report mentions the details of lavatories and toilets on the banks of river Jhelum which the court said cannot be permitted to function as the extracts and urination flows directly into the water bodies resulting in many water borne diseases.
In this connection, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed the state government to ensure these toilets and lavatories pointed out by the PCB shall be forthwith dismantled.
The court directed the state government to make fresh action plan for making fresh toilets at distance from the water bodies as provided in the Swach Bharat Abhiyaan within a period of eight weeks.
In this regard Secretary Home and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) directed to check out the reports from the local municipal councils and make a comprehensive report and submit the same before the court on next date of hearing.
The information provided in the report are the result of suggestion submitted by petitioner counsel which include that team of officers, from Department of PHE, Health, Pollution Control Board, Fisheries and concerned District Administration be formulated to indicate the number and location of all the latrines existence on either of Bank all Rivers, Nallas, Streams and tributaries which are source of drinking water for consumption of the inhabitants of state.
Earlier, FIR in the scam has been registered in police station Handwara after the scam surfaced in PHE department of Handwara Division way back in the year 2014 and immediately a PIL was filed before the court seeking probe into the scam and brought under book the erring officials.
The court had directed the government to provide status of disciplinary proceedings against erring officials—involved in swindling of funds meant for providing potable water to people of Handwara in north Kashmir.
The multi-crore embezzlement of public exchequer was unearthed in PHE department of Handwara Division way back in the year 2014 and immediately a PIL was filed before the court seeking probe into the scam.