HC directs Govt to dismantle toilets along Jhelum banks

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Thursday directed government to file Action Taken Report (ATR) within eight weeks on aspect of dismantling of toilets on the banks of river Jhelum and construction of fresh toilets on other sites.
The direction came after the counsel Irfan Andleeb representing Public Health Engineering (PHE) department filed a status report and informed court that process of dismantling of toilets on the banks of river Jhelum has been initiated and the fresh construction will be initiated after the process of dismantling was completed. In this regard, the counsel sought time for doing the same.
Hearing the litigation on PHE scam, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar granted time and remarked to authorities that measures be taken to address the issue. The bench directed that ATR be filed before the bench by 11 April 2019. Court on Tuesday had warned PHE authorities that if status with respect to the dismantling of toilets on river Jhelum wasn’t filed within one day, the Court would initiate contempt proceedings against the concerned officers.
It was on the basis of State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) report that Court had directed PHE officials to dismantle toilets on river Jhelum. The SPCB report mentions the details of lavatories on the banks of river Jhelum which the court said cannot be permitted to function as the extracts and urination flows directly into the water bodies resulting in many water-borne diseases.
Meanwhile, Court also directed investigation agency to proceed with the investigation in the PHE scam which surfaced way back in the year 2014. The multi-crore embezzlement of public exchequer was unearthed in PHE department of Handwara Division and immediately a PIL was filed before the court seeking probe into the scam. It may be mentioned here that approximately Rs 45 crore has been swindled and the said money was meant for the scheme launched under National Rural Drinking Water Programme to provide the drinking water to the people of district Handwara and its adjoining hilly areas.
