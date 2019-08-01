HC directs govt to constitute panel for issuing NOC in favour of eligible in-service medical officers

August 01, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

To regulate the process of undergoing higher study courses/applying against tenure posts by the in-service Medical Officers, the High Court has directed the state government to constitute a committee for issuing No Objection Certificate (NOC) in favour of eligible in-service Medical Officers/ other doctors desirous of undergoing higher study courses/ applying against the tenure posts from now onwards.

The Court of Justice Ali Mohammed Magrey directed that the committee, so constituted, shall invite applications from amongst the eligible in-service Medical Officers/ other Doctors desirous of undergoing higher study courses/ applying against the tenure posts in the first week of January of each year.

Justice Magrey directed that the committee shall thereafter make recommendations in favour of eligible Medical Officers/ other Doctors for undergoing higher study courses/ applying against tenure posts in a particular year on the basis of seniority.

“The committee shall thereafter, scrutinize the applications received from the in-service Medical Officers and, on proper consideration and having regard to the guidelines framed vide Circular No.03-HME of 2019 dated 27th of May, 2019 with reference to providing quality health care facilities to the general public as also the rights and interests of these eligible Medical Officers/ other Doctors, make recommendations in favour of eligible Medical Officers/ other Doctors for undergoing higher study courses/ applying against tenure posts in a particular year on the basis of seniority,” Court directed.

Court further directed that the government shall, thereafter, consider the recommendations of the committee and finalize the list of Medical Officers/ other Doctors with reference to grant of NOC in the last week of February of each year.

“No application form of any in-service Medical Officer/ other Doctor shall be entertained after the aforesaid process is completed,” Magrey directed the government.

The directions were passed after a petition filed by a group of Medical Officers was moved before the court.

The petition states that the respondent department had issued notifications on May 20, 2019 and June 13, 2019, inviting applications for tenure posts of Registrars/ Demonstrators in different disciplines, including the disciplines of Social & Preventive Medicine and Anatomy, from the eligible (in-service/ Non-PSC doctors) candidates.

It states that eligible in-service doctors, possessing the requisite qualification, were required to submit their application forms with NOC from their parent department, “as reflected in the conditions prescribed in the advertisement notification.”

The petitioners contended that they had submitted their application forms against the tenure posts in their respective disciplines without NOC from their parent department on the ground that the respondents did not issue the same in their favour.

The petitioners had sought that the respondents be directed to allow the petitioners to compete the process of selection for the said posts advertised in terms of advertisement notification dated May 20, 2019 and June 13, 2019.

The petitioners had also demanded that the respondents be directed to issue NOC to the petitioners and to allow them to complete the process of selection for the said tenure posts.

The Court while dismissing the petition observed that the respondents have made it mandatory for any in-service candidate desirous of undergoing any higher study course/ applying against the tenure posts to procure permission from the Administrative Department for consideration of his/ her application form for the said higher study course.