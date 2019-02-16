HC directs Govt to come clean on creation of ‎facilities for JK’s specially-abled

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed the government to provide details of the creation of facilities which are to be designated for specially-abled persons of the State.
The Court while arraying University of Kashmir and Central University Kashmir as party respondents through their Registrars said that there is an essential need that Academic Institutions provide an enabling environment for the differently-abled persons.
In this regard, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed Registry to issue notice to the newly arrayed respondents with a direction to submit a status report by or before next date of hearing.
The bench observed that apart from government schemes and measures, it is essential to ensure that an enabling environment is created in the State for all the “disabled” persons.
In view of a fresh status report filed by Social Welfare Department (SWD), in which reference is made about the facilities being extended to the specially-abled persons in the State, Court directed that the report be furnished to the Member Secretary, J&K State Legal Service Authority. In this connection, Court also directed that the status report shall also be circulated to all the Secretaries, District Legal Services Authorities, who shall ensure that the benefits of the Schemes mentioned therein are informed and provided to the every differently-abled person in the State. The report submitted by SWD states that the Government of India (GOI) has approved and released Rs. 42.74 lacs for creation of barrier free environment in seven buildings located in the State. It also states that detailed project reports of 16 more buildings are stated to have been submitted to the GOI recently. Court also appointed Advocate Moksha Kazmi as Amicus Curiae for assistance in the matter. Court listed the matter on 15 March 2019.Earlier, Court had observed that the litigation filed by Javed Ahmad Tak has raised issues with respect to the lack of educational facilities for visually impaired.“It cannot be lost sight of the fact that the visual impairment is just one of the disabilities which has been recognized by thelegislature. The Jammu and Kashmir Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1998 recognizes several disabilities including hearing and speech impairment, loco motor disability, etc. Additionally, there are persons with mental difficulties as well,” it remarked.
Court had stressed that this issue deserves to be examined on critical basis and action be taken expeditiously. It remarked that the deficiency in facilities for education of differently-abled persons would also be rendering inconsequential employment reservations made to these persons. “We expand the scope of our consideration to all disabilities and shall consider the steps taken by the respondents to ensure equality, dignity and necessary facilities to all disabilities,” Court had said.
In previous hearing, the state authorities were directed to place
before this court an action plan with regard to undertaking “disability” audits of public buildings, which would include hospitals, bus stands, transport system, railway stations, airports, all government buildings, pavements, parks, etc. Government of India was also under direction to file a status report regarding the Central grants, measures and schemes for the specially-abled persons of Jammu and Kashmir.