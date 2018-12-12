HC directs Govt to check land ownership of hoteliers

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday closed down the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) pertaining to illegal construction within the limits of greenbelt with a direction to Director Tourism to check out whether the hotelier and guest houses were having land ownership certificate.
The court said that in case there is deviation with respect to this matter, the guest houses and hoteliers should not be registered unless they don't submit requisite documents necessary for their operations.
It was further directed by court to the petitioner organisation, People's Forum, to seek any other relief in case they are not satisfied with the governments working.
Earlier, People's Forum through their counsel Advocate Shafkat Nazir had moved a petition seeking redressal of the grievance by stating before the court that 107 structures mainly guesthouses and hotels are operating without land ownership and are not registered by the government.
The petitioner organization has also stated that a government order dated April 04, 2017 State through Director Tourism to categorise 107 structures for proper registration. The government order had called for identification of hotels/guesthouses on State land besides of units which had no building permission.
It was also directed to identify those units which have not sought permission from NOCs from PCB, SMC, LAWDA & Fire & Emergency services.
The government order had also directed for identification of residential houses which are seeking permission for conversion into Hotels/Guest houses.
The order was to be acted upon by end of August last year but petitioner counsel submitted before the court that till date nothing has been done in this regard.
He also submitted that the communication dated September 07, 2017 Director Tourism had himself noted that the cases which are pending for registration or lacking requisite documents as applicants are not possessing land ownership certificates and many of them have not sought permission/NoC from concerned departments.
After hearing the counsel, the division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar while closing down the PIL directed Director Tourism and Commissioner Secretary to sort this matter positively. Earlier, the PIL was filed by J&K People’s Forum through its counsel, Shafkat Nazir.
Advocate Nazir had submitted before court that the petitioner organisation in particular and the public at large are at a loss to understand how the state machinery, including authorities in the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Lakes and Water Ways Development Authority (LAWDA), the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and even in the Cantonment Board have shut their eyes and facilitated 107 persons to either encroach upon state land or to construct structures thereon without any kind of building permission, proof of land ownership and no-objection certificate.
The litigation states that the grievance of the petitioner organization is that 107 structures have been illegally constructed in Srinagar city mostly within the jurisdiction of the SMC and others falling within the LAWDA limits.