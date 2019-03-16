HC directs Govt to carry out disability audit of buildings

March 16, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Friday di¬rected State government to carry out audit of disabled friendliness of public build¬ings which would include hospitals, bus stands, trans¬port system, railway sta¬tions, airports, all govern¬ment buildings, pavements, parks, etc.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan while hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on problems faced by the persons with “disabilities” sought expeditious action on the state-wide census and a disability audit of public buildings. The bench also sought an action plan for undertaking disability census from the state au¬thorities.

"The one critical aspect of the matter is to have a proper census of persons with disability and also disability audit taken all measures undertaken with regard to public buildings,” the bench said.

The court remarked that deficiency in facilities for persons with “disabilities” render the employment reservations for them in-consequential.

“We expand the scope of our consideration to all disabilities and shall con¬sider the steps taken by the respondents to ensure equality, dignity and nec¬essary facilities to all dis¬abilities,” Court said.

The court also called for a report from Government of India (GoI), Ministry of Social Justice and Empow¬erment about the grants and schemes provided for the persons with disabili¬ties in J&K.

Earlier, GoI was directed to file a status report re¬garding the Central grants, measures and schemes for the specially-abled persons of Jammu and Kashmir.

