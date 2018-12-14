HC directs govt to assess threat perception of political workers

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Dec 13:
The High Court directed the government to assess the threat perception of the political workers as per the guidelines laid down in yellow book.
The division bench comprising Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar while disposing of appeal pertaining to security and accommodation to political workers remarked that the petitioners shall be provided security cover and accommodation as per their entitlement.
The court said it has no mechanism to assess the threat perception of an individual approaching the Court.
“The mechanism is provided in terms of guidelines laid down in the yellow book. It provides for quantum of security cover to be given to the protected persons of different categories,” the bench said.
The court remarked that allotment of accommodation in favour of any individual having threat perception is based on the decision of the Security Review Committee (SRC).
“There is no denial of the fact that assessment of threat perception of an individual is the sole domain of the SRC, which may form ground for claiming accommodation at a secured place,” Court said.
Senior Additional Advocate General B A Dar submitted before the court that assessment of threat perception of an individual, who has threat to his life, has to be done by the SRC.
“In case of petitioners/appellants, the accommodation provided is also against the policy because no assessment of threat perception has been made by the SRC,” he said
A writ petition was filed by some petitioners affiliated with political parties. They had prayed that the government be directed to allow them and their families to continue to reside in the allotted accommodations.
Earlier, the government had cancelled the allotment of accommodation to the petitioners.